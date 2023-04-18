There are a couple of questions with answers critical to the Nuggets’ success in Game 2.

First, there’s the matter of Nikola Jokic’s bothersome right wrist. The Nuggets had an empty injury report prior to Sunday’s 109-80 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round series. That was not the case ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2 at Ball Arena.

Jokic popped up on the injury report with a “questionable” designation due to a right wrist sprain. Jokic was on the court in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s lopsided win but watched the final minutes with a wrap around his wrist. When media were allowed into Tuesday’s practice, Jokic was off to the side with a trainer while the rest of the team competed in a shooting competition.

That wrist issue has landed Jokic on the injury report at different times throughout the season. Jokic said he doesn’t remember when he originally injured it and downplayed the severity.

“I didn’t hurt it. It’s just something weird,” Jokic said. “It’s OK now.”

If the wrist is not OK on Wednesday, that makes the second question — whether the Nuggets maintain their intensity level or get comfortable and complacent — even more important. Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone both said they expect to see a different Timberwolves team in Game 2.

“I just hope we, as a group, don’t think what we did in Game 1 was good enough, because it wasn’t,” Malone said. “If we’re going to continue to win, it’s got to get better and better and better as we move forward.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The lopsided score suggested one thing, but Malone saw another upon reviewing the film. He said the Nuggets gave Karl-Anthony Towns way too many open looks. The Nuggets coach thought all seven of the 3s Towns attempted were makable. Offensively, he said there was too much freewheeling even if it sometimes ended with points.

“We know they’re going to be aggressive,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said. “For us, we got to able to get into our sets faster than we did. There was some points where we wasn’t even in a set but we still made plays.”

The Timberwolves could also look different in Game 2. Starting center Rudy Gobert has been bothered by back spasms and is listed as questionable. Jaylen Nowell is also questionable with left knee tendinopathy.

“When you lose by 29, we all know what’s about to happen. Some coaches will say ‘We have to match it.’ Screw matching it,” Malone said of Minnesota’s anticipated intensity. “Exceed it. If you do that, hopefully, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win another home game and go on the road up 2-0.”

Game 2 information

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 8 p.m. Wednesday, TV: TNT, Line: Nuggets -8