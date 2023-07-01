The second day of free agency provided a big boost to the Nuggets’ bench last year.

Denver’s second unit remains uncertain two days into this year’s signing period.

Bruce Brown, who signed with the Nuggets a day after free agency started last summer, left Friday for a two-year deal with the Pacers worth $45 million. The most the Nuggets could offer Brown, who became the Nuggets’ sixth man during the championship run, was $7.8 million for next season. The bench unit got even more complicated Saturday when Jeff Green signed a one-year deal with the Rockets worth a reported $6 million.

That leaves Christian Braun as the only member of the second unit who played regular rotation minutes in the playoffs still on Denver’s roster. Reggie Jackson, who signed with the Nuggets in the middle of last season after reaching a buyout with the Hornets, also figures to be in line for significant playing time off the bench next season. He fills the Nuggets’ tax-payer mid-level exception, one of Denver’s few means to improve the roster other than minimum contracts, on a one-year contract worth $5 million. It looks like a prime opportunity for Braun to expand his offensive game with the bench, while first-round pick Julian Strawther could provide additional shooting and scoring as a rookie.

The bench frontcourt minutes appear to be up for grabs between Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan.

With the second day of free agency coming to an end, the Nuggets have 12 of the 15 regular roster spots accounted for as long as Strawther agrees to a contract. With Strawther in the fold, Denver's combined salary would be roughly $173 million with a few slots to fill. That means it's almost certain the Nuggets will operate in the first apron of the luxury tax bracket. The second apron, which features even stricter penalties, is set at 182.8 million.

Second-round picks Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson could earn full NBA contracts, two-way deals or not be signed at all.

Denver’s front office extended a two-way qualifying offer to Collin Gillespie and Jack White before free agency started. Gillespie is set to play on the Nuggets’ Summer League squad, while White appears out of the fold after agreeing to a two-year contract with Oklahoma City.

Nuggets name Summer League roster

The Nuggets formally announced their Summer League roster Saturday afternoon. The squad features two members of last year’s NBA squad, Watson and Gillespie. All three of Denver’s 2023 draft picks – Strawther, Pickett and Tyson – will also participate. So will Ismael Kamagate, a second-round pick in 2022 who showed some promise in Summer League last year before returning to Europe to continue his development. He’s expected to continue his career in Italy this upcoming season.

Besides Watson, Cassius Stanley is the only other player on the Summer League roster with NBA experience. Stanley was drafted by the Pacers in the second round of the 2020 draft and signed a two-way contract. He participated in the 2021 dunk contest before signing with the Pistons ahead of his second professional season. He again bounced between the NBA and G League squads. Stanley spent last season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ G League affiliate.

Denver is set to start Summer League on July 7 in Las Vegas.

Nuggets Summer League roster

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

No. 23 Arman Franklin, 6-4, G, Virginia

No. 11 Andrew Funk, 6-4, G, Penn State

No. 21 Collin Gillespie, 6-3, G, Villanova

No. 35 Grant Golden, 6-10, C, Richmond

No. 14 Ismael Kamagate, 6-11, C, Paris Basketball

No. 24 Jalen Pickett, 6-4, G, Penn State

No. 25 Aamir Simms, 6-8, F, Clemson

No. 9 Taz Sherman, 6-4, F, West Virginia

No. 13 Mark Smith, 6-5, G, Kansas State

No. 7 Cassius Stanley, 6-5, G, Duke

No. 3 Julian Strawther, 6-7, G, Gonzaga

No. 4 Hunter Tyson, 6-8, F, Clemson

No. 8 Peyton Watson, 6-8, F, UCLA