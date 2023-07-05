The second of the Denver Nuggets' draft selections was the first to sign a contract.

Jalen Pickett agreed to a three-year guaranteed contract with the Nuggets, the Denver Gazette confirmed Wednesday night.

Pickett played three years of college basketball at Siena before transferring to Penn State where he finished his college career. The Nuggets picked the 6-foot-4 guard with the 32nd overall selection. As an early second-rounder, Pickett wasn't guaranteed any contract, but he did enough in a few Summer League practices to earn a full-time contract.

Pickett's signing puts the Nuggets at 13 players on standard contracts for next season. Julian Strawther, Denver's first-round pick, will make it 14 when he signs the standard rookie-scale contract. That leaves Denver with one full-time roster spot and three two-way players to complete the roster for the upcoming season.