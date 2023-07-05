Hunter Tyson's turn came right after Jalen Pickett's, just like on draft night.

The second-round picks signed four-year contracts with the Nuggets about an hour apart Wednesday, The Denver Gazette confirmed. The deals utilize the new second-round exception, which allows teams to pay players picked between 31 and 60 as much as the minimum standard contract of a second-year player. The deals come with three guaranteed years and a team option for the fourth.

Pickett played three years of college basketball at Siena before transferring to Penn State where he finished his college career. The Nuggets picked the 6-foot-4 guard with the 32nd overall selection. Tyson played five years of college ball at Clemson before being selected with the 37th pick. As early second-rounders, Pickett and Tyson weren't guaranteed any contract, but they did enough in a few Summer League practices to earn a full-time contract.

The signings likely finalize Denver's 15-man roster. Julian Strawther, Denver's first-round pick, will be the 15th player on a standard contract when he signs his rookie-scale contract. That leaves Denver with room for three two-way players to complete the roster for the upcoming season.