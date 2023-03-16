NUGGETS 119, PISTONS 100

What happened: Denver snapped its season-long, four-game losing streak against a struggling Detroit squad.

Despite leading by one at the end of the first quarter, the Nuggets trailed 64-58 at halftime. The Nuggets limited the Pistons to 22 points in the third to tie the game up to start the fourth. A dominant fourth quarter secured Denver's first win since the March 6 victory over the Raptors.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20), Jamal Murray (19), Aaron Gordon (15) and Michael Porter Jr. (15) also scored in double figures.

Rodney McGruder led the Pistons with 20 points.

What went right: Even wins against lowly opponents count in the standings, and Denver's 47th of the season secured a playoff spot and a division title for the Nuggets. It's also the 400th win of Michael Malone's coaching career. The win helped Denver stay 4.5 games above Sacramento atop the Western Conference.

What went wrong: Defensive intensity still seemed to be an issue in the first two quarters. After giving up 28 points in the first, Denver allowed 36 more points in the second quarter. The Nuggets tightened things up in the second half, limiting the Pistons to 36 total points after intermission.

Highlight of the night: Jokic threw a couple of alley-oops in the first half that helped the Nuggets keep up. The first came after Porter blocked a shot. Jokic then lobbed a pass that led to a layup from Murray. Later, the Nuggets' center found Aaron Gordon for another alley-oop dunk.

Up next: The Nuggets are off to New York City for Saturday's game against the Knicks.