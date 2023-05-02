Control dictates what Nikola Jokic cares about.

If Denver’s two-time Most Valuable Player can impact something — the Nuggets’ Game 2 win over the Suns, for example — he allows himself to care about its outcome. The Most Valuable Player award, voted on by media members, is in the more meaningless category in Jokic’s mind.

“I cannot think about that, my friend,” Jokic said Monday after leading the Nuggets to a 2-0 series lead over the Suns in a Western Conference semifinal.

“Because I cannot control it.”

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was announced as the new Most Valuable Player during a TNT broadcast Tuesday night. Embiid led the league in scoring average, posting 33.1 points per game with a 54.8 field goal percentage. He grabbed 10.2 rebounds and dished out 4.2 assists per game while also anchoring Philadelphia’s defense, which had the eighth-best defensive rating in the regular season.

Jokic’s case was based on his offensive efficiency and versatility. Denver’s point-center put up 24.5 points per game while making 63.2% of his shots. He averaged 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists, narrowly missing out on becoming the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double over the course of a season. The advance stats continue to favor Jokic, as he finished with the league-best marks in player efficiency rating, win shares, value over replacement player and box score plus-minus.

Jokic finished second in the voting and said he had “zero interest” in the announcement. An overcast afternoon might have forced him into other plans, as he can’t control the weather, either.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be a sunny day,” Jokic said of his plans for Tuesday afternoon. “So, I can be in the swimming pool.”

Embiid finished with 73 first-place votes, good for 915 points in the vote. Jokic finished with 674 points after receiving 15 first-place votes and 52 votes for second. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third in the voting with 606 points.

Jokic's bid to become the fourth player to win three straight MVP awards fell short. Only three players have completed the three-peat: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

***

With Jamal Murray struggling with his shot and scoring four points in the first three quarters, and Michael Porter Jr. finishing with five points, the Nuggets needed Jokic to control the game Monday. He did just that with 39 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in Denver’s 97-87 win to bring the Nuggets two wins away from a return to the conference finals.

“My team needed me to be aggressive,” Jokic said. “They were guarding me one-on-one. I just tried to score. It was that kind of game.”

Jokic dictated the early portion of the game. He scored Denver’s first seven points and finished the first quarter with 11 of Denver’s 18 points. That kept the Nuggets in the game despite a slow offensive start from everyone else on Denver’s roster.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch,” Jeff Green said in the postgame locker room. “When he’s aggressive and he’s making plays, they have to react. That’s going to get other guys shots.”

Jokic added two points in the second quarter and exploded for 18 more in the third quarter, making 7 of his 11 shots in the period. He finished 17 of 30 from the field, making 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 of 4 free throws.

“He was phenomenal tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, running down Jokic’s stat line.

“One of my favorite stats … is that he had 30 field goal attempts, being aggressive. Other guys struggled to make shots tonight, but when that’s happening, we need somebody to step up.”

The scoring stands out, but his rebounding tells the story of the game. The Suns outrebounded Denver 25-20 in the first half with nine of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass.

“First half, they kicked our butts on the offensive glass,” Malone said, adding the Nuggets are now 6-0 win they win the rebounding battle this postseason.

Phoenix’s 8-0 advantage in second-chance points through two quarters helped the visitors start the second half with a two-point lead.

“You cannot give that team extra possessions,” Jokic said.

Jokic had just four rebounds at halftime, all on the defensive glass. Three of his 12 rebounds in the second half were offensive, and the Nuggets finished the game with a 41-39 advantage in rebounds.

“Nikola’s an MVP for a reason. He can take over a game. He can beat you in a lot of different ways, but I love an aggressive Nikola Jokic,” Malone said. “I love a guy that’s getting to the basket, imposing his will upon the other team.”

***

As good as Jokic was Monday, the MVP is an award based exclusively on regular-season performance. He can't control the vote and declined opportunities throughout the season to make his case.

Jokic and the Nuggets prefer a path similar to Antetokounmpo’s. Milwaukee’s main man won back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020 before he was criticized for a lack of playoff success during those seasons. Antetokounmpo stopped that conversation by leading the Bucks to the title in 2021, something the Nuggets are looking to replicate with Jokic in control.

“I know what motivates Nikola Jokic, what motivates myself and the rest of the guys in that locker room is not the MVP. It is our journey to try and win the first championship in franchise history. That’s paramount to everything else,” Malone said.

“If he wins it, we’ll be celebrating and very happy for him, because it will be a huge accomplishment. Three years in a row, only a few guys in NBA history have done that. If he doesn’t win it, we’re still going to give him a hug and tell him he’s the MVP in my eyes. I think everybody in Nugget nation would agree with that.”

***

The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is after bigger hardware — and here's how recent NBA MVPs have fared in relation to winning the NBA title (champs):

2023: Joel Embiid, 76ers (TBD)

2022: Jokic, Nuggets (Warriors)

2021: Jokic, Nuggets (Bucks)

2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (Lakers)

2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (Raptors)

2018: James Harden, Rockets (Warriors)

2017: Russell Westbrook, Thunder (Warriors)

2016: Steph Curry, Warriors (Cavs)

2015: Steph Curry, Warriors (Warriors)

2014: Kevin Durant, Thunder (Spurs)

2013: LeBron James, Heat (Heat)

2012: LeBron James, Heat (Heat)

Game 3

Nuggets at Suns, 8 p.m. Friday; TV: ESPN; Line: Phoenix -4