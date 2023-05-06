A film session Saturday left Michael Malone feeling a little better going into Sunday’s pivotal Game 4 against the Suns in Phoenix.

The Nuggets coach called it an “honest” and “direct” review of Friday’s performance in Game 3 when Phoenix stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 86 points in a 121-114 win that gives the Suns a chance to even the series on Sunday.

“The players owned it,” Malone said Saturday.

“Considering the clips were very negative, it was a very positive film session.”

Malone called the defense on Devin Booker, who managed 47 points while making 80% of his shots, unacceptable. After a review of the film, the Nuggets' lack of physicality early stood out. Booker made 8 of his 10 shots for 18 first-quarter points and was shooting into a big basket the rest of the way.

“As I told our players, I don’t think he had any white paint on him,” Malone said, citing the Nuggets white jerseys in Game 3.

“I don’t think we touched him whether it was a transition three, whether it was a coast-to-coast drive, a midrange pull-up, it was definitely way too easy for him.”

Phoenix’s transition opportunities happened a little faster on Friday. The Suns seemed more willing to push the pace with Cam Payne starting in place of Chris Paul, who is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a groin strain. The Suns finished the game with a 23-11 edge in fastbreak points with Booker responsible for 15 of those in a game that was decided by seven points. Malone said the possibility of Phoenix running more was discussed pregame, but discussing it and actually adapting to it on the court are different things.

“They were trying to play fast and sometimes we just weren’t matched up or weren’t even looking,” Jamal Murray said after Game 3.

Murray tried to take responsibility for the loss, a gesture Malone appreciated but didn’t feel was accurate. Denver’s starting point guard scored a team-high 32 points but finished with a 1-of-8 shooting slump in the fourth quarter, including four missed 3-pointers.

“We lost that game on the defensive end, in transition and guarding Devin Booker,” Malone said.

There were stretches of success for Denver’s defense in Game 3. The Suns opened with a 29-point first quarter, which allowed Denver to lead by two at the start of the second quarter. Then, Kevin Durant got going, scoring 10 of his 18 second-quarter points on free throws. That helped the Suns drop 38 points in the second quarter. The Nuggets regained the lead by limiting the Suns to 23 points in the third, but a 31-point fourth quarter was too much for Denver to overcome. A more complete defensive effort on Booker in Game 4 could be the difference between the Nuggets returning to Denver with a chance to close out the Suns in five games or coming back tied at two games apiece with a guaranteed return trip to the Footprint Center.

“He had the ball the whole game,” Murray said Friday. “We knew he was going to get those shot attempts up. He played really well, got into a rhythm early. We just can’t let him do that.”

Game 4

Nuggets at Suns, 6 p.m. Sunday. TV: TNT. Line: Suns -2.5.