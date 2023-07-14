The Nuggets are no longer winless this summer. Denver defeated the Heat, 112-81 in Las Vegas.

Here are 3 takeaways from Friday’s game:

1. It looks like the Nuggets are down to one two-way roster spot for next season. ESPN reported the Nuggets signed Braxton Key to a two-way contract late Thursday night, and Collin Gillespie is expected to be another player who splits his time between Denver and the Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold. Key played in 14 NBA games for the 76ers and Pistons over the last two seasons. He’s a 6-foot-8 forward who played college ball at Alabama and Virginia. If the Nuggets want a center to be the third and final two-way player, they’ve got Grant Golden and Aamir Simms to choose from on the Summer League squad. Simms continued to play well with 12 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes against Miami. Golden provides a different skillset, but made all three of his shots Friday for six points with one rebound and one assist in just under nine minutes of playing time.

2. Hunter Tyson is looking like another second-round steal for the Nuggets. He caught fire early and hardly cooled down the rest of the game, scoring 31 points on 13 shots. The Nuggets won the 26-plus minutes Tyson played by 43 points. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out a couple of assists in his best showing this summer.

After making 7 of 9 from 3-point range Friday, Tyson is shooting better than 50% from 3 in his first four Summer League games. It’s only summer league, but Tyson’s looking like a guy who could contribute sooner rather than later.

3. John Beckett can rest easy. Before the team departed, the Nuggets assistant and summer league coach said he just wanted to leave Las Vegas with a win. After an 0-3 start, he accomplished that goal Friday night with one game to spare. Beckett’s job was made more difficult when the Nuggets decided to hold Christian Braun out of Summer League and limit Peyton Watson to a couple of games. The pressure’s off heading into Denver’s summer finale on Saturday.

NUGGETS 112, HEAT 81

What happened: Hunter Tyson made his first five shots, giving Denver a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter. The Nuggets went on to lead by as many as 40 points in the second half and cruised to their first win of Summer League.

What went right: Just about everything, but the 3-point shooting stood out. The Nuggets struggled to shoot in the first three summer league games but went 18 of 34 on Friday. Tyson was a big part of that, but Julian Strawther went 4 for 7, finishing with 23 points, while Andrew Funk (4-7) and Aamir Sims (2-4) also made multiple 3s.

What went wrong: Cassius Stanley, a two-way hopeful, hurt his right shoulder and left the game before he could get into a rhythm. He played under two minutes and finished with one point and one rebound.

Highlight of the night: Tyson went 7 of 9 from 3, but his shooting ability was well-known. What was unclear was what else he could do on offense. He gave Nuggets fans a glimpse in the first few minutes when he used a shot fake and a couple of dribbles to get past his defender. He finished his baseline drive with a one-handed slam over the help defender.

Up next: The Nuggets play their final summer league game against the Knicks on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV and Altitude.