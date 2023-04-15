The Joker has a permanent smile in the movies, but Nikola Jokic doesn’t.

A shortened offseason due to the EuroBasket tournament and the grind of the 82-game regular season seemed to wear on the Nuggets’ hero and separate him for his nickname’s namesake.

There was little time for Denver’s lone All-Star to recharge over the break, and try as though he might, the national debate over who should be this season’s Most Valuable Player and claims Jokic padded his stats seemed to be an irritant at times. Then, there was the challenge of playing largely meaningless basketball as the Nuggets put the finishing touches on the best record in the Western Conference despite stretches of inconsistent play.

“Throughout the year emotionally you're going to have ups and downs and the last month is kind of dragged out, especially when we were in the position we were in. So, it's kind of tough to keep that energy every day, especially someone in his position, the way he plays and what he brings to our team,” Jeff Green said Saturday. “So, of course we see the ups and downs emotionally and what he has to deal with. And I think for him now that the regular season is over to be in the playoffs to get it started, I think he's just prepared. He's mentally refreshed, probably physically refreshed as well, and he's just ready to get it going.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone saw his star return to practice this week mostly healthy. The calf injury that provided the Nuggets’ star a chance to rest at the end of the regular season is still of some concern, but Jokic was a full participant during intense practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I think Nikola physically, mentally, emotionally is in a really good place right now, which is great to see,” Malone said.

Jokic joked about enjoying his job during his media availability Thursday but offered a serious answer when he was asked if the playoffs are more fun.

“It seems like maybe everybody is involved a little bit more,” Jokic said. “Fans are involved. There is something that you can lose or win, so it’s a little bit interesting.”

This playoff run is particularly interesting. After Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. missed most of the last two playoff runs, the Nuggets made it through the regular season without much in the way of serious injuries.

“We can see are we capable of doing something when we are completely healthy. I think every year we missed one or two guys. So, hopefully this year, we’re going to be healthy," Jokic said.

Heading into one of the most anticipated postseasons in franchise history, Jokic seems refreshed. There is no permanent smile, but the difference in his disposition is visible.

“You can tell by his body language, you can tell by his face where he's at,” Malone said. “I think Nikola as well as everybody else has a business-like approach right now, but also is feeling really excited to finally be starting this second season for us.”