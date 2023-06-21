It's getting hard to keep track of Denver's draft picks.

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth on Wednesday completed another trade in an attempt to widen the team's championship window after its first NBA title.

The Nuggets made a trade with the Indiana Pacers. Denver receives the 29th and 32nd overall picks in Thursday's draft in exchange for the 40th selection and the worst of its two 2024 first-round picks. ESPN was first to report the trade.

The latest deal comes after the Nuggets traded a protected first-round pick in 2029 to Oklahoma City for a 2024 first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The recent trades leave the Nuggets with the 29th, 32nd and 37th selections in Thursday's draft.