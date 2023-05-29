The long wait is over.

There are still two more days until the start of the NBA Finals, but at least the Nuggets now know who their opponent will be after the Heat beat the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night in Boston.

“It's definitely been a long wait,” Michael Porter Jr. said. “It seems like we haven't played a game in forever.”

It’s already been a week since Denver completed its sweep of the Lakers in the Western Conference finals and in the playoffs, that’s can seem like an eternity.

Rarely do teams get more than two days off in between games. But when you go 12-3 in the first three rounds of the postseason and the teams out east are in an epic battle, the long time off just comes with the territory.

Sure, it’s great for the Nuggets to have the opportunity to be as healthy and rested as possible with the team just four wins away from the first championship in franchise history. But as coach Michael Malone said last week, there is simply no replicating the intensity of playoff basketball.

Denver sure is trying.

“I think you definitely have to do that with this eight- or nine-day break, try to just find ways to make yourself go harder than a normal practice, just to make sure you're kind of in shape,” Porter Jr. said. “Trying to create game shots in the flow of practice, normal pace, game pace.

“It's a little different when you're not playing games every other day to try to stay in basketball shape, but we should be good. We've been practicing pretty hard.”

It’s a bit of a Catch-22 situation for Denver right now.

Yes, it’s definitely a benefit for the Nuggets that their opponent in the Finals will be coming off a long, grueling, intense series in the conference finals. But that long series has forced the Nuggets to split their game planning efforts, spending time analyzing both teams.

Malone and the coaching staff were able to spend all of last week working on what the Nuggets can do better themselves. On Monday, however, they simply had to start practicing and preparing for both Boston and Miami.

“It's definitely been a challenge,” Malone said. “For us obviously knowing we're going to be playing one of these teams and all week long with my coaching staff, we've been talking about both teams, the problems they present and the things that we have to be worried about. We always identify the themes going into each and every series, and they change depending upon who you're playing and what problems they present.

“We had a long meeting this morning, and tomorrow we'll have more clarity in that regard.”

Malone isn’t concerned, though.

Despite the fact that all but one player — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — has won a championship before, the Nuggets have displayed an impressive level of maturity throughout the postseason and it’s continued during the long break.

“They have been locked in,” Malone said. “The energy has been very good. I think that we understand that while we don't know for sure who we're playing, we have an obligation to ourselves to make sure we're preparing and conditioning and doing everything with that pace and purpose.”