Michael Malone pleads the fifth on what happened during the Nuggets’ flight home to Denver after sweeping the Lakers to win the Western Conference finals.

“I didn’t see anything, I didn’t hear anything,” Malone said jokingly on Friday afternoon at Ball Arena.

Well, that’s mainly because half of the plane was somewhere Malone didn’t even bother to see what was going on.

“The front of the plane had some music playing, but the back of the plane — I was nervous to go back there,” Malone said. “They said, ‘Coach, you don’t want to go in the back.’ So I stayed away from the back and kept my head down, watched part of the fourth quarter (and) all of the plays we made down the stretch, which was just incredible.

“(I) kept on asking myself, ‘Is this series really over?’"

Typical coach stuff there.

But according to Bruce Brown, who was walking up and down the plane talking to everyone he could, it was just simply a really good time. Then again he was asleep for part of the flight, too.

“Everybody was super happy, just having a good time,” Brown said. “I was all throughout the plane, talking to everyone, then I got a little tired, so I went to sleep.”

Playing the waiting game

The Nuggets earned themselves a week and a half of rest in between the end of the West Finals and the start of the NBA Finals with how quickly they dispatched the Lakers. But a lot of that time off will be spent not knowing who their next opponent will be.

The Miami Heat currently lead the Boston Celtics 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals with Game 6 set for Saturday night in South Beach.

Malone said they have a coach heavily scouting each team to get ready regardless of whether or not Miami can complete the historic run to the Finals as an 8-seed or if Boston can complete the first-ever comeback from down 3-0 in a series in NBA playoffs history.

Denver is adamant it has no preference for its next opponent and there’s plenty of respect to go around for both teams right now. No matter who it is, the Nuggets know they’ll be facing a team that’s been to the NBA Finals in the last three years.

“Miami is tough,” Jamal Murray said. “They’re going to junk the game up, they’re defense-oriented — that’s where they make their bank. They’ve got a lot of guys that play very hard and that alone can win you a lot of games.”

“We know what (the Celtics) are capable of on both ends of the floor,” Malone said. “Jayson Tatum is one of the best one-on-one players in the game. Their other guys, the Al Horfords, the Marcus Smarts, the Derrick Whites, the Malcolm Brogdons — you don’t get to the finals with just one player. No matter who it is, we know that we’ll have our hands full in trying to bring home the first championship in franchise history.”

The biggest challenge right now for Malone and his staff is trying to make sure his team is ready for Game 1 Thursday night. Sure, they’d rather have the time off than not, but it’s also hard to stay in the same game shape when you go from playing intense playoff games every other day to suddenly having a week and a half off.

Factor in the fact that Denver also doesn’t want to lose the rhythm it was playing with throughout the series with L.A. and this time off certainly has its challenges. The work all began on Friday morning with the team’s first full practice this week.

“There’s no way you can replicate playing in an NBA playoff game,” Malone said. “For us, my biggest concern is rhythm but more importantly conditioning. You’re playing every other day for so long and now all of a sudden you have an eight, nine, 10-day break, whatever it is. So, I wanted to make sure we got up and down, conditioned, but the energy in the gym was great. It’s really hard to keep your rhythm when you’re not playing NBA games.”

Praise for DA

The Nuggets certainly have no time to think about what’s to come this offseason, but it’s almost a guarantee this won’t be the same group next season when it comes to not just the players, but also the coaching staff.

Denver assistant coach David Adelman has reportedly already interviewed for the Toronto Raptors coaching job and with little other information about the team’s search recently, there’s reason to believe the Raptors may be waiting for the finals to end to announce Adelman, who has received plenty of praise from those in Denver this season.

“I just think he puts everybody in the right spots,” Murray said. “When it’s time to lock in, he can lock you in. He’s funny, he goofs around a lot, but you know like when you know you’re messing up but you’re getting away with it. Yeah, he’ll get on you and I think I respect that a lot.”

Adelman, who serves as the Nuggets’ offensive coordinator, already got some head coaching experience in the regular season when he stood in for Michael Malone for a few days while he was in COVID protocols.

“He’s always giving me great input on what we can run or sometimes we have the same ideas, which is just really nice to see that when I’m feeling the game, he’s also seeing (it) from afar,” Murray said. “He should definitely be getting more offers.”