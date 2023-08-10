The Lakers will be at Ball Arena when the Nuggets raise their first championship banner.

The Nuggets are set to start their title defense at home against the Lakers on Oct. 24, according to a report from The Athletic. It will be a rematch of the Western Conference finals, which the Nuggets won in a four-game sweep.

The Suns and Warriors are also set to play in San Francisco on the first night of the season.

The Nuggets will also reportedly host the Warriors on Christmas day.

The full schedule is expected to be released in the next couple of weeks.