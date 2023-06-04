Duncan Robinson mean-mugged and the Heat flat-out mugged the Nuggets during a big fourth quarter to steal Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Denver.

After an admittedly poor Game 1 and first half of Game 2, Robinson scored all 10 of his points in the opening two and a half minutes of the fourth quarter, giving Miami its first lead since early in the second quarter — one it never relinquished in the 111-108 win to even the series at one game apiece.

Yes, Robinson made a pair of threes in his white hot spurt, but it was his and-1 into the chest of Jeff Green that caused him to flex at his teammates.

Duncan Robinson flexes after the tough bucket 😤Heat are on a 10-0 run‼️ pic.twitter.com/HlAvbkCHOV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 5, 2023

“I surprised myself with the fact that I pulled that one out,” Robinson said. “That was not premeditated at all. That was a spur-of-the-moment thing.

“To be honest, I don't get a lot of moments in the season to break that one out; so when you get one, you've got to try to take advantage of it, I guess.”

HIs teammates certainly loved it as well and while the celebration may have been something new, seeing Robinson get hot like that in an instant certainly wasn’t.

“I love it, man,” Kevin Love said. “He can be one of those guys who just breaks a game open. We’ve seen that from him throughout these playoffs. His consistency and confidence has been there.

“When you try to put him in a box with how his game is, he just continues to grow within it. He does a lot of things that people don’t know he has. They see him as a shooter, but he is cutting to the hoop, he’s putting the ball on the floor, he’s hitting a drop pass to Bam and he’s using his size to get to the rim on those cuts and put the ball down. It’s a beautiful thing to see. We needed all of those contributions tonight.”

The Game 2 win for Miami was all about coach Erik Spoelstra making all the right calls from start to finish. It ended with trusting Robinson to eventually get hot like he did to start the fourth quarter, but it began with the decision to go back to the starting lineup the Heat had used for the majority of the postseason — starting Love over Caleb Martin.

Even though Love didn’t play in the fourth quarter, his 22 minutes were invaluable. He grabbed 10 rebounds, providing the size Miami was clearly lacking in Game 1 and it allowed the Heat to jump out to an early 11-point lead.

“Clearly we needed that size and veteran experience and physicality that K-Love played (with),” Spoelstra said. “There’s not an analytic that can show you how valuable that was.”

Love’s experience throughout his career, but especially now having played in multiple NBA Finals, certainly helped Spoelstra have the faith in the decision to put Love out there after three games without any minutes.

“He’s a huge factor,” Love said. “Coach Spo, having been here and having a storied and decorated career, it’s a beautiful thing to have him on that sideline. That trust works both ways with us.

Even though he was the one pulling the strings from the bench, Spoelstra won’t be taking any credit.

“It's not about me,” Spoelstra said. “We have faced tough times this year. So we have learned how to handle setbacks, things not going our way and just getting to work instead of getting distracted or making excuses or feeling sorry for ourselves. It's like a muscle that you work on and you get better.

While it definitely is partly about the humble Spoelstra, it’s also about that incredible fourth-quarter comeback the Heat made as a group. Outscoring the Nuggets by 11 in the final 12 minutes, the Heat went 11-for-16 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free throw line to once again prove that just when you think you have this Miami team beat, they come back to life at the perfect time and beat you before you even know what hit you.

“Our guys love to compete,” Spoelstra said. “They love to put themselves out there in those moments of truth. Fortunately we were able to make a lot of big defensive plays down the stretch, and then we got a lot of contributions, which you're going to need against a team like this.”