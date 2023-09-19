Former Broncos star wide receiver Brandon Marshall is eligible for the first time for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he's now officially in the mix for the Class of 2024.

The Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced 173 modern-era nominees for its next class. Players are not eligible until they have been retired for five seasons, and Marshall, who played for Denver from 2006 to 2009 and retired after the 2018 season, is among several intriguing first-time candidates.

Other notable nominees now eligible for the recognition include defensive end Julius Peppers, tight end Antonio Gates, wide receiver Jordy Nelson, offensive linemen T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and Max Unger, defensive lineman Haloti Ngata and running back Jamaal Charles.

Charles played for the Broncos in 2017, rushing for just 296 yards. He spent the bulk of his career with Kansas City from 2008-16, which included making four Pro Bowls.

There were 10 former Denver players nominated who previously have been eligible for the Hall of Fame. They included center Tom Nalen (1994-98); wide receivers Rod Smith (1995-2006) and Wes Welker (2013-14); guard Mark Schlereth (1995-2000); linebacker Al Wilson (1999-2006); running back Glyn Milburn (1993-95); defensive linemen Neil Smith (1997-99) and Ted Washington (1994); cornerback Dre Bly (2007-08); and, kicker Jason Elam (1993-2007).

Marshall made two of his six career Pro Bowls and had three of his eight career 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Broncos. He also played for Miami, Chicago, the New York Jets, New York Giants and Seattle.

Nalen was named to to five Pro Bowls with the Broncos. Smith made three Pro Bowls and had eight 1,000-yard receiving seasons for Denver.

"I feel I'm deserving," Smith told The Denver Gazette in June about making the Hall of Fame.