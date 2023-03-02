Downtown Bruce Brown has settled into Denver. Now, it appears he can start to focus on a single role with the Nuggets for the rest of the season.

“I live downtown. I don’t ever hear anything going on – very different from New York,” Brown, who spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, said after Thursday’s practice at Ball Arena. “Really, it’s just like I can be myself out here.”

Brown, a country music fan and connoisseur of fine cowboy hats, went to the National Western Stock Show in January. He’s also a golfer, who can start to appreciate Colorado’s courses this spring and summer. Wednesday, he tried to cheer the defending champion Colorado Avalanche to victory over New Jersey.

“They put me on the screen, and they scored three goals in like, what, three minutes?” Brown wondered, before learning it was actually just over two minutes. “That was crazy.”

He’s got an Australian Shepherd named Luna. Now, all he needs to complete the Coloradan starter pack is a Subaru and a favorite brewery.

The versatile 26-year-old chose to relocate to Denver as a free agent last summer. He said he would consider a longer stay, but there’s a problem. He signed a two-year contract, which includes a player option worth $6.8 million for next season. The consensus seems to be Brown’s performance in Denver this season has made him worth considerably more on the open market, and the Nuggets are limited in what they can offer him should he decline his option. Those are problems for another day, however.

The more pressing matter is mastering what appears to be his role for the rest of the season. After playing multiple positions as both a starter and reserve earlier this season, Brown can focus on being a back-up wing with the Nuggets’ roster and rotations seemingly settled. The addition of Reggie Jackson should mean fewer minutes at point guard for Brown.

“I’ve been in a lot of different roles. I’ve been starting some games, coming off the bench some games, playing with different lineups,” Brown said. “I’m just trying to figure it out, get more comfortable. Reggie’s trying to figure stuff out, like how I like to play now that I’m a few years into the league.”

The Nuggets’ new back-up backcourt previously played together in Detroit during Brown’s first two years in the league. The reunion didn’t start so well for Brown. In his first game sharing the back-up guard minutes with Jackson, Brown scored two points in 22 minutes against Cleveland. He followed with eight points in a lopsided loss to Memphis before getting back on track with a 13-point, seven-rebound performance against the Clippers and a 15-point outing Tuesday in Houston.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Jackson looked as comfortable as he has in his short time in Denver against the Rockets. Backup center Thomas Bryant is another new addition that still has some things to figure out. Malone said he never doubts Bryant’s effort, but the Nuggets coach spent some time after Thursday’s practice encouraging him to relax and trust his ability.

“When he does that, that second unit is just going to take off,” Malone said.

Despite the moving pieces around him, Brown’s not taking any additional ownership of the second unit. He still believes getting stops and turning that into transition opportunities is going to be the bench’s best bet, while playing alongside Jackson, Vlatko Cancar, Bryant and one of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Christian Braun. The settling of roles should be to everyone’s benefit.

“Not only will it benefit Bruce Brown, but I think it’s really going to benefit that second unit. That was why it was so important to get Aaron (Gordon) back, so we can have that starting group in place and get them playing at the league-best level that they’ve played all year long,” Malone said. “Then, that allows that second unit of Reggie, Bruce, Vlatko, Thomas and Jamal or KCP or Christian to kind of find their way.”

Injury report

Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) and Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) are both probable to play against Memphis. Vlatko Cancar is questionable with a wrist sprain, while Zeke Nnaji remains out.

Up next

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. Friday, ESPN, Altitude