The last of the Nuggets’ three picks in Thursday’s draft was the most surprising.

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson showed up late in the second round of some mock drafts and didn’t appear at all in others. It’s unlikely any prognostication had him going in the first 40 picks, but Denver decided the 6-foot-8 marksmen was the right play at No. 37.

“He’ll really help us stretch the floor. We think he can play the power forward and small forward spots,” Nuggets director of scouting Jim Clibanoff said in a video the team shared on social media.

“He’s got a lot of different components to his game that you’ll like, and he’ll learn how to fit in. He doesn’t have to be a high-field-goal-attempt guy. He’ll find his shots. He’ll pick his spots, and he’ll defend, too.”

The Denver Gazette looked at two of Tyson’s better games and Clemson’s most important game last season to gauge what kind of player he could be for the Nuggets.

Dec. 30: Clemson 78, North Carolina State 64

Tyson’s highest-scoring game of the season came in a convincing win against a Wolfpack squad that made the NCAA Tournament.

His 31-point performance starts with a couple of missed shots, but he makes a point to get on the glass and stay engaged defensively early.

Although he’s primarily known as a 3-point threat, Tyson’s first bucket shows there’s more to his offensive game. The ball gets kicked out of the post to Tyson on the right wing. He takes a couple of dribbles to his right before spinning into the lane, coming to a jump stop and getting an off-balance shot to drop. His first 3 comes off a scramble for an offensive rebound, and the 6-8 forward’s open shot is pure.

A couple of minutes later, Tyson ends three consecutive Wolfpack possessions with a defensive rebound. He grabs nine of his 15 boards in the first half but scores 26 of his 31 points after halftime.

Tyson’s big second half starts when he leaks out in transition, catches a long pass and finishes a layup while being fouled. He follows the three-point play with a couple of free throws and a pull-up 3 off the dribble from the left wing.

He struggles to seal his man in the post on one possession that leads to a Tigers turnover and gets beaten off the dribble on a defensive possession before he gets back to scoring with a tough fade-away, a driving layup and a short jumper off an offensive rebound. Those three buckets came in a one-minute span, and the hot shooting continues with a catch-and-shoot 3 from the right corner. Another quick-release 3 put the Tigers up 14 with just over 5 minutes to play. He closes the game with four more free throws, finishing 9 for 9 from the line and 9 for 13 from the field, including a 4-of-5 mark from 3. He doesn’t record an assist, steal or block, but only turns it over once in a team-high 37 minutes.

Feb. 22: Clemson 91, Syracuse 73

The Syracuse zone presents Tyson a good look from 3 in the first 20 seconds. His first shot doesn’t go, but it’s a decisive shot his team needs him to take against the defense. The shots start falling soon after, as Tyson finishes with 29 points on 16 shots with 10 rebounds.

Tyson bites a bit too much on a pump fake, which allows the Orange to get on the board before he smartly relocates to the left corner and cashes in off a cross-court pass from the post for the first of his six 3s. His second is another catch-and-shoot 3, but this one is from the right side and comes over a solid contest. The hot start continues a couple of minutes later with a pair of 3s from the left wing that were good from NBA range and a pull up jumper off his offensive rebound. He scored 14 points on six shots in the first 10 minutes, prompting a Syracuse timeout after his fourth 3.

The Tigers look for Tyson in the corner once again with 5 minutes left in the first half. When there isn’t enough space to get a good shot off, Tyson opts to take a couple of dribbles and pull up for an elbow jumper that drops. He continued to contribute as a rebounder on both ends before finishing his 19-point first half with his fifth 3-pointer.

Although he did most of his scoring in the first half, the second half showed more sides of his game. He pinches in to help the post in the first 2 minutes of the second half, leading to a steal. A couple of minutes later, he worked the baseline and received a pass under the basket. He uses a couple of pump fakes to get one man in the air and attract another before dropping a bounce pass to the other side of the paint for a layup.

After drawing a foul on a 3 and making three more free throws, Tyson runs the break and beats a defender to the rim for a dunk. With Syracuse pressing a few minutes later, Tyson retreats to catch the in-bounds pass and ends up taking it all the way for a layup on the other end. He’s not an explosive, above-the-rim athlete, but he looks comfortable in the open floor with decent speed for his size.

Tyson finished 6 of 12 from 3 after one more make from deep in the final minutes.

Opponents have turned to the zone defense against the Nuggets when they really don’t have an answer. The step back to NBA line doesn’t project to be an issue for Tyson, so he could be utilized as a zone-busting shooter in those situations.

March 10: No. 14 Virginia 76, Clemson 56

A loss to the Cavaliers made sure Tyson’s fifth and final collegiate season wouldn’t end in the NCAA Tournament.

Tyson scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Virginia put Tyson in an off-ball screen on the game’s first possession. He does a good job of chasing over the top but needs help from a teammate to prevent a drive to the basket. That left Virginia’s big man open in paint. Tyson was too late to prevent a dunk and ended up committing a foul on the play. He makes up for it with a steal a few minutes later. He anticipates a pass from the wing to the top of the key and uses his 6-foot-10 wingspan to tip the ball away and start the break.

Tyson’s first shot is the product of a flare screen on the right side. An open shot is made more difficult by an awkward catch, but Tyson recovers to drain the 3 from the wing. His second 3 also comes via an off-ball screen on the other side of the court. When his defender tries to jump under the screen, Tyson flares a bit more for additional separation for his shot. After missing a good look from, Tyson grabs a couple of defensive rebounds. The third 3 is a deep, catch-and-shoot situation that brings the Tigers within five with 4 minutes left in the first half.

The first of his two turnovers was mostly unforced, as he dribbled off his foot midway through the first half. His only other turnover came early in the second half. Virginia’s post double-team forced Tyson to take an escape dribble. Instead of keeping his dribble alive, Tyson picks it up in the corner. Without an obvious pass available, he tries an entry pass that’s tipped away and ends up going out of bounds off the Tigers.

Tyson scores his only two-pointer a possession later. When his defender goes over another flare screen, Tyson drives and sneaks a layup up before help arrives. His final field goal of the game comes after he’s beaten on an off-ball screen leading to a Virginia dunk that put the Cavaliers up 21 with under 14 minutes to play. He answers with a nice relocation 3. He beats his defender with a shot fake, takes a dribble to the side and goes back up for his final offensive highlight.

There’s one more defensive highlight, as Tyson sticks with a driver, stays on the ground and stuffs a layup, but its’ not enough to keep the game close.

The Tigers wind up on the wrong side of the bubble and go on to lose their first game of the National Invitation Tournament. Tyson finishes the season averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 40.5% from 3 and 83.8% on free throws, both career bests.

Tyson’s shooting is most likely to translate to the professional level, though rebounding will be more challenging against taller and more athletic opponents. Any on-ball creation will be a plus, but he moves off the ball intelligently and doesn’t hesitate to take an open shot. He appears to communicate well on defense and is often in the right spot, but the lack of elite foot speed could make things challenging in the NBA, especially early in his career.

For now, the shooting appears to be the most NBA-ready part of Tyson’s game. If he has more to offer next season, that would be a pleasant surprise.