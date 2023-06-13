As the Nikola Jokic triple-doubles and Jamal Murray step-back 3-pointers piled up during a dominant playoff run, there was a consistent message from the Nuggets: “We’re not satisfied.”

That was the message after they dispatched the Timberwolves in five games. Same for a six-game series win over the Suns. Sweeping the Lakers in the Western Conference finals? Cool, but not what they set out to do.

Surely winning the franchise’s first NBA title will provide some level of satisfaction.

Or maybe not.

“We're not satisfied,” coach Michael Malone said. “We accomplished something this franchise has never done before, but we have a lot of young talented players in that locker room, and I think we just showed through 16 playoff wins what we're capable of on the biggest stage in the world.”

After his team got done beating a Heat team and culture created by Pat Riley, Malone discussed Riley. Malone mentioned Riley’s quote on the evolutions NBA franchises go through.

“You go from a nobody to an upstart, and you go from an upstart to a winner and a winner to a contender and a contender to a champion,” Malone said.

But there’s one more step in there and it’s the only one the Nuggets have left to accomplish.

“The last step after a champion is to be a dynasty,” Malone said.

The Nuggets are confident this is only the beginning is because the starting five — the unit that was arguably the best five-man lineup in the league — is under contract in Denver for at least two more seasons, even if not everyone was aware of that fact.

“I didn't know that. That's great,” said Jokic during a particularly comical postgame press conference. “But to be honest, I don't think about the next year. I'm going to ask the coach to give me a couple weeks more off so I can be ready for (next) season. That's supposed to be a joke, and you didn't laugh. Good job, guys.”

But Jokic also admitted that he got a sense during training camp that this team had the chance to accomplish something special, even if he needed to throw in a self-deprecating jab.

“Since Day 1 in San Diego, it was something different about this team,” Jokic said. “I felt some different energy and every day since then I had the same feeling. I'm not really (an) optimistic guy, but that gave me hope that we can do something.”

Malone’s known for a while what they accomplished Monday was within reach.

“This is what I really envisioned a few years ago when we got Aaron Gordon,” Malone said. “Sometimes a dream is deferred, and our dream was deferred for a few years, but we stuck with it, and we added the right pieces.”

Gordon was the big addition. The Nuggets went 9-1 in the first 10 games after he was acquired at the 2021 trade deadline. Then came the Murray ACL injury and more injury problems for Michael Porter Jr., as well.

Two years later, the team was healthy and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope became the final piece of an unstoppable starting lineup.

Now they’re ready to do it all over again.

“I believe that it can be replicated,” Gordon said. “The guys on this team are very humble. The humility is there, the IQ is there and these guys are workers. Championship or not, we don't let it change our character.”