Andre Miller is back with the Nuggets.

Kind of, sort of.

The Grand Rapids (Mich.) Gold, the Nuggets’ G League affiliate, is close to hiring Miller as its head coach, according to a report from ESPN. Miller played parts of seven seasons with the Nuggets, a stretch that included 28 postseason games.

In its first season as the Nuggets’ affiliate, the Gold sent a few personnel back to the NBA. That included the coach, Jason Terry, whose first-and-only season coaching the Gold led him to a spot on the Utah Jazz bench this coming season.

A true point guard in his playing days, Miller guided some of the most entertaining Nuggets teams of the past 30 years. The former University of Utah star teamed with Carmelo Anthony during Melo’s rookie season in Denver, a decade later, returned to help the Nuggets to 57 wins in 2012-13.

Perhaps his most memorable moment came in a forgettable playoff series against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Miller’s clutch layup with 1.3 seconds left served as the game-winner in Game 1 of a 2013 playoff series.

From there, the Warriors launched a dynasty. The Nuggets blew up the operation, moving on from the George Karl era. Miller played his final NBA game with the Spurs in 2016.

Karl often referred to Miller as a coach on the floor, so his move to the Gold makes sense — and provides instant credibility with the young NBA hopefuls who fill the G League.

(Breakout box)

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Gold alums in the NBA last season

Davon Reed, Denver Nuggets

Lance Stephenson, Atlanta Hawks/Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Thomas, Charlotte Hornets

Matt Ryan, Boston Celtics

Nik Stauskas, Boston Celtics