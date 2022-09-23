Cam Griffin, Nick Kellogg

Denver guard Cam Griffin, left, works the ball inside as Ohio guard Nick Kellogg covers in the second half of Denver's 61-57 victory in a first-round NIT college basketball game in Denver on Tuesday, March 19, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Cam Griffin picked up the Princeton offense playing for the DU Pioneers and continued to learn under Joe Scott as a staffer at Air Force.

Now he's joining the Nuggets staff. Griffin is expected to be Denver's assistant video coordinator, a league source told The Gazette. Griffin broke his own news with a tweet Friday.

"This is a dream come true and I’m excited to embark on this new journey," Griffin posted.

Griffin started 56 of his 102 games at the University of Denver and was a captain for Scott's squad as a junior and senior. After graduation, he went on to play in the G League for a couple of seasons before starting his coaching career. He served as a graduate assistant at Abilene Christian before moving to Chipola (Fla.) College for the 2019-20 season. He returned to Colorado when his former coach offered him a job with the Falcons in 2020.

After three more seasons mastering Scott's preferred Princeton offense, which relies on motion, well-timed cuts and big men who can pass, Griffin's bringing that knowledge back to Denver as a member of the Nuggets' staff.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.