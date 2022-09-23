Cam Griffin picked up the Princeton offense playing for the DU Pioneers and continued to learn under Joe Scott as a staffer at Air Force.
Now he's joining the Nuggets staff. Griffin is expected to be Denver's assistant video coordinator, a league source told The Gazette. Griffin broke his own news with a tweet Friday.
"This is a dream come true and I’m excited to embark on this new journey," Griffin posted.
Happy to announce that I will be joining the Denver Nuggets coaching staff this season. I’m incredibly blessed and grateful for the opportunity! From the University of Denver to the Denver Nuggets, this is a dream come true and I’m excited to embark on this new journey! pic.twitter.com/vgTOTtKXLF— Cam Griffin (@CamGriff30) September 23, 2022
Griffin started 56 of his 102 games at the University of Denver and was a captain for Scott's squad as a junior and senior. After graduation, he went on to play in the G League for a couple of seasons before starting his coaching career. He served as a graduate assistant at Abilene Christian before moving to Chipola (Fla.) College for the 2019-20 season. He returned to Colorado when his former coach offered him a job with the Falcons in 2020.
After three more seasons mastering Scott's preferred Princeton offense, which relies on motion, well-timed cuts and big men who can pass, Griffin's bringing that knowledge back to Denver as a member of the Nuggets' staff.