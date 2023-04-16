A weird, fun week for Tim Connelly started Sunday at Ball Arena.

Connelly crafted the Nuggets’ core centered around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon before leaving Denver for a similar position with the Timberwolves. He made his mark on Minnesota’s roster almost immediately, trading away a package of picks and young players for Rudy Gobert. Connelly returned to Denver for the first-round series against his former team, an admittedly unusual situation.

“Yeah, it will be weird for sure,” Connelly said after Minnesota’s Sunday morning shootaround. “It will be weird for my kids, first time back.”

While Connelly opted to move on before the core he helped build returned to the playoffs, he’s still quite complimentary of his former team. He called Michael Malone a “fantastic coach,” and added Malone’s staff is full of guys who will be NBA head coaches one day. Nikola Jokic, to Connelly, remains the best player in the world, while Aaron Gordon should’ve been an All-Star. He’s enjoyed seeing Murray and Porter bounce back this season after injuries sidelined them for most if not all of last season.

“It will be fun to kind of see how we stack up against a team that has legit championship aspirations and had such a great year,” Connelly said.

The exchange of pleasantries was a one-way street Sunday. When Nuggets coach Michael Malone was asked if there had been any friendly correspondence prior to Game 1, he offered a terse “no” in response.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch, who spent one season on Malone’s bench in Denver, is happy to have Connelly on his side these days. Finch credited his president of basketball operations for the decision to start Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who played well in Friday’s play-in victory over the Thunder that led to the matchup with the Nuggets. Alexander-Walker again started Sunday’s Game 1 in Denver. The Timberwolves coach wasn’t giving anymore credit for the game plan but said Connelly’s familiarity with the Nuggets roster is a bonus.

“His background on this is very, very helpful,” Finch said.

Connelly said it was going to be fun to play against so many guys he cares deeply about. He still shares memes and non-basketball stories with his friends in the Nuggets organization on a regular basis.

“Hopefully we prevail. But if we come up short, we’re going to come up short to guys that I love and care about,” Connelly said.

“Our group is pretty excited. I think we’ve been through a lot. It has not been a linear path. … It will kind of be cool to see where we rank against the best in the Western Conference.”