Nuggets forward Jeff Green isn’t planning to play until he’s 43 like his good buddy Udonis Haslem. But he wants to at least get close to 40.

In an interview with The Denver Gazette, Green, who will turn 37 in August, outlined his hopeful future plans.

"I’m finishing my career here, if I can,’’ said Green, who becomes a free agent this summer. “I want to just play two more years and, if my wife let’s me play three, cool. But my goal is to play two more years and be a Nugget for those two years."

Three more seasons would take Green to the verge of 40. Haslem, a forward whose Miami Heat is facing Green in the NBA Finals, turns 43 next Friday and has announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Haslem barely plays. But Green averaged 7.8 points in 19.5 minutes per game coming off the bench during the regular season and has averaged 18.1 minutes per outing for the Nuggets in the postseason. He had four points in 11 minutes in Denver's 104-93 win in Thursday's Game 1 at Ball Arena.

Green, whose Cleveland Cavaliers were swept 4-0 by the Golden State Warriors in 2018, is appearing is his second NBA Finals. His nickname on the Nuggets is “Vino,” because he is said to have aged like a fine wine.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“That’s a darn good name for Jeff because he’s still flying around and getting it done,’’ said Haslem, who has gotten to know Green well due to both living in Miami during the offseason. “Jeff’s a guy that’s appreciated and we had a relationship that started years ago and I’m happy to see him here in this moment right now. I don’t want to see him win it, but I’m happy to see him in the moment.”

Green entered the NBA in 2007 with the Seattle SuperSonics, who moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder after his rookie season. Counting that as one franchise, Green has played for 11 different teams. But he also has played in 12 different cities.

Nuggets guard Ish Smith holds the NBA record for having played with 13 different teams. After him, there are four players to have suited up for 12 in Jim Jackson, Joe Smith, Tony Massenburg and Chucky Brown. Then comes a group that includes Green with 11.

“I tell (Ish Smith) that I’m going to break his record,’’ Green said with a laugh. “We have fun with it because we’re guys who have been through this situation, who have been through the grind of adapting to every given situation and maintained the longevity. That’s something that we’re proud of.”

Wait a minute. If Green tells Ish Smith he’s going to break his record, that would mean he would have to leave the Nuggets.

“I’m not breaking it,’’ he said. “It was a joke.”