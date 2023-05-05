Friday Faceoff: Are the Nuggets, up 2-0 in their second-round series against the Suns, the favorites to win the NBA title? Our Chris Tomasson and Tyler King debate.

Chris Tomasson, Broncos beat writer

When the Nuggets woke up on March 7, they were 46-19 and a half game behind Milwaukee for the best record in the NBA. And then they got bored.

With winning the Western Conference a near certainty, the Nuggets stumbled to go 7-10 to close the regular season. But now they’ve got their swagger back, and they’re the favorite to win the NBA title.

They’ve gone 6-1 to open the NBA playoffs and have outscored Phoenix by an average of 14 points in taking a 2-0 lead in a West semifinal. If they dispatch the Suns, it will help that the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the West in Memphis and Sacramento already have been eliminated. So have the Bucks of the East, who had the NBA’s best record.

If the Nuggets do make the NBA Finals, they wouldn’t have homecourt advantage if Boston or Philadelphia comes out of the East. But those teams are currently busy beating each other up in a playoff series, and it will help the Nuggets down the road if they have shorter series than their possible East counterparts in the Finals.

The Nuggets are getting great play out of center Nikola Jokić, who is averaging 27.7 points and 13.9 rebounds in the postseason, and guard Jamal Murray, averaging 25.7 points and 7.0 assists.

And there’s this business about Jokić supposedly not caring that he didn’t win a third straight MVP. If he runs into Philadelphia's MVP center Joel Embiid in the Finals, you better believe Jokić would be out to prove something.

One might remember the 1995 NBA playoffs when San Antonio center David Robinson won the MVP over Houston center Hakeem Olajuwon, denying the latter a second straight trophy. Well, Olajuwon, mild-mannered like Jokić, used it as motivation and destroyed Robinson in the Western Conference finals en route to the Rockets winning a second straight NBA crown.

Tyler King, sports reporter

I'm going to listen to Vegas on this one. I'll stick with the Boston Celtics, despite losing Game 1 at home in their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It seems like both semifinals in the Eastern Conference will be long, hard-fought series, but at least then the winner of Celtics-Sixers will have an easier matchup in the conference finals against either the Heat or the Knicks.

Even if the Nuggets are able to get by a thin, Chris Paul-less Suns team in just five games, they've then got to face either the Lakers or the Warriors for a shot to make the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Plus, who knows if the Nuggets should be even be favored against either of those teams in the West finals. L.A. and Golden State have won two of the last three championships and are led by players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, top-10 players in league history who have already each won four NBA titles.

All that uncertainty in the West just makes me more confident in Boston, who bounced back from the Game 1 meltdown to blow out the Sixers in Game 2.

The Celtics are the only team that seems to be healthy in the East and last year came within two games of winning the title over Curry and the Warriors. That bitter taste has to still be in the mouths of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the star Celtics duo who certainly want to etch their names in Boston history with a championship.