FRIDAY FACEOFF: What was the best Nuggets team of all-time?

Paul Klee, Denver Gazette sports editor

Answer: The 2008-09 Nuggets.

But the Nuggets who open the playoffs Sunday at Ball Arena are in the hunt.

My friend Chris remembers David Thompson. I remember “Skywalker’s” YouTube highlights.

As a man in his late 30s/early 40s, I can’t speak to the ABA era of Nuggets action ball.

Sorry, Mr. Tomasson, sir.

But I can speak to Spring 2009 — one of three times in the past three decades Nuggets Nation could claim the best team in the NBA. Chauncey was back, Melo a machine, K-Mart was agitated.

Over a monthlong stretch, the ’08-09 Nuggets won 13 of 14 with a double-digit margin of victory. Only a curse could stop those Nuggets, and the curse was the late Kobe Bryant and a 65-win Lakers squad in the conference finals.

These were the other times:

-March/April 2021: After the Aaron Gordon trade, the Nuggets reeled off seven straight and had the look and swag of a championship-level outfit. Then Jamal Murray’s knee blew out.

-This season. More specific, parts of this season. The Nuggets earned a No. 1 seed for the first time in 47 NBA seasons. Sorry, again, Chris, but the ABA to me is Larry Brown’s suspenders.

That’s not to reduce pressure on the current Nuggets. Anything shy of the NBA Finals will be a bummer. I don’t make the rules, but those are the rules taking a No. 1 seed into the playoffs.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The pressure’s on these Nuggets. It’s on Michael Malone, whose harmonic huddle this season butted heads with Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. It’s on Porter and Jamal Murray, a pair of max contracts. It’s even on Jokic, who’s totally over the nonsensical MVP chitter-chatter.

The 2008-09 Nuggets played angry in the postseason. They went 8-2 over the first and second rounds — with both losses by only two points. Seven of the eight wins came by double digits. Shoot, those Nuggets won a postseason game — on the road! — by 58 points.

Channel the 2008-09 Nuggets, and the 2022-23 Nuggets can be the best Nuggets team all-time.

***

Chris Tomasson, Denver Gazette Broncos reporter (and former Nuggets reporter at the Rocky Mountain News)

Answer: The 1975-76 Nuggets.

So you say the Nuggets never have been to the NBA Finals. Well, they once made the ABA Finals, and they should have won it all.

It was the last season of the ABA, in 1975-76, and the Nuggets rolled to a 60-24 record under future Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown. They had three other future Hall of Famers in the starting lineup in electrifying swingman David Thompson, versatile center Dan Issel and forward Bobby Jones, a defensive specialist.

But they blew it in the Finals against the New York Nets and Julius Erving. The Nuggets lost homecourt advantage in Game 1 with a 120-118 defeat at McNichols Arena. They could have sent the series back to Denver for a Game 7 but they lost 112-106 in Game 6 at New York when they kicked away a 22-point lead.

Nevertheless, that team goes down as the best in franchise history. Those Nuggets likely could have beaten an aging Boston Celtics team that won the NBA title in 1976.

Sure, the current Nuggets are good, but they have just one sure-fire Hall of Famer in center Nikola Jokic. The 1975-76 Nuggets not only had Thompson, who was an early version of Michael Jordan before suffering a serious knee injury, Issel and Jones, they also had guard Ralph Simpson. He averaged 20.4 points in his ABA career, then gained additional notoriety for being the father of India Arie, who was born in Denver.

As for the second-best Nuggets team, it’s not even this season’s outfit. The 1974-75 Nuggets went 65-19, the best record in franchise history. But they really blew it in the playoffs, being ousted in seven games in the ABA Western Division finals by the Indiana Pacers.