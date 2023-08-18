Friday Faceoff: Which game on the Nuggets' 2023-24 schedule excites you the most?

Paul Klee, sports editor

Answer: Oct. 24 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

If I had a wish to grant Nuggets fans, it would be to revisit the scene and silence at Crytpo.com Arena after Game 4 after the Nuggets swept the Lakers.

Sitting with good buddy Mark Kiszla, we shared a chuckle as a Lakers diehard cried out: “What just happened?”

While the clinching Game 5 of the NBA Finals will hold a special place in Denver's basketball heart, the most memorable time of the title run took place on that Monday night in Los Angeles.

LeBron James made 16 of 18 field goals and free throws for 31 points in the first half. But the NBA's new king finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. Not long after Nikola Jokic completed the sweep, he ambled to a makeshift weightroom for a post-game workout.

Ho, hum.

The Lakers remain a bottom-half Western playoff team and no real threat to the Nuggets.

Ho, hum.

The threats come from Golden State, Memphis, Phoenix and Oklahoma City. Regardless, circle the season opener on the Nuggets schedule that was released Thursday. The Nuggets get their fancy rings and Rocky will raise their first championship banner at Ball Arena.

Who knows? If the Nuggets lose Game 1, perhaps Joker will poke some fun at King James and announce he’s considering retirement.

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer

Answer: Jan. 27 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Don't blame Mr. Klee for the easy pick with a Western Conference finals rematch in Game 1 of 82. But I’ll take a Saturday afternoon in late January, circled on the calendar of every diehard Nuggets fan in the tri-state area. Of course, it’s when reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and 76ers visit the reigning NBA champs. Get your popcorn ready.

Embiid animosity is predictable around here, especially after Nikola Jokic dominated his way through the playoffs to be named Finals MVP. Meanwhile, the 76ers got bounced in the second round. There’s really no debate about the best player in the world: It’s Joker.

But Embiid-Jokic on ABC will still be must-see TV. The sports world got robbed of this matchup the last time around in Denver with Embiid sitting due to a sore right calf. The Nuggets ran away with a victory. Let’s hope both players are healthy in early 2024 (or that Embiid at least has a better excuse for ducking Jokic).

I can’t wait to hear a roar of boos inside Ball Arena when Embiid’s name is announced in the starting lineup. The NBA is better off when high-profile centers are dominating the league with budding rivalries. Let’s all appreciate greatness while it’s still around.