Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat reporter

Answer: Phoenix Suns

There’s only one team in the Western Conference that should scare the Denver Nuggets.

That’s the Phoenix Suns and their star-studded starting five. The Suns didn’t need Kevin Durant to sweep the Nuggets out of the second round in 2021, but they have him now (or as soon as he returns from a MCL sprain, which is expected to be next week). Nuggets fans will offer the reminders that Jamal Murray didn’t play in that series, Michael Porter Jr. wasn’t completely healthy and Denver’s defense is better thanks to a few additions. But the addition of Durant changes the equation even more.

Phoenix’s pick-and-roll sets caused unsolvable problems for the Nuggets a couple of seasons ago and adding a 6-foot-10 sniper who can create his own shot poses even more problems, especially in the clutch. Include a healthy Devin Booker and a bought-in Deandre Ayton, and that’s more than enough nightmare fuel for Nuggets fans. The benches are also much different, but stars win playoff series. The Suns now have a star who can go head-to-head with Jokic as arguably the game’s best player.

With defensive stopper Mikal Bridges off to Brooklyn in the Durant trade, scoring shouldn’t be a problem for the Nuggets and their historically productive offense, but any series with Phoenix will come down to Denver’s ability to get stops.

Denver should be able to secure home-court advantage for any playoff series against the Suns, but Phoenix’s core has experience winning in Ball Arena. Remember the “Suns in 4” chants that seemed to get under Denver’s collective skin? It won’t be that bad a second time around. But the Suns are the one team in the West that could shine brighter than the Nuggets this season.

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Answer: Los Angeles Clippers

While the Suns' trade for Durant makes Phoenix really scary, the Kawhi Leonard led Clippers are the team the Nuggets should keep an eye on and be ready to battle in the playoffs.

The talk is always about if the Clippers' stars, Leonard and Paul George, are going to actually be on the court. Both guys have missed several games and Los Angeles is not the same team when they are out.

But right now Leonard and George are on the court and the Clippers are surging up the standings and are just one game behind the Sacramento Kings for the No. 3 seed in the conference. Which could help the Nuggets because the Clippers would be on the opposite side of the bracket.

The Clippers also made moves at the trade deadline. They brought in Eric Gordon and two former Denver Nuggets in Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland. Guard Russell Westbrook also joined the team on Wednesday.

While the Clippers, like every other team, have trouble with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles has so much depth at the wing position to throw multiple defenders at Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Clippers are one of two teams in the conference with a winning road record right now.

Since the 2020 bubble, the Nuggets have had the Clippers' number including being 3-0 this season. But the Clippers seem to be hitting a different stride right now.

Depending on how the bracket shakes out, the Nuggets could get the Clippers in the second round or the conference finals. No matter if, or when, the teams meet, the championship pedigree of Leonard and the defensive prowess of Los Angeles could be a real problem for the Nuggets.