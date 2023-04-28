Who is the most important player for the Nuggets against Phoenix Suns?

Danielle Allentuck, Colorado Rockies beat writer

Answer: Nikola Jokic

He’s their best player and, as the two-time reigning MVP, the best player in the league. The Nuggets need him to shine if they have a chance at lifting that trophy in a few weeks.

Jokic’s stats were good in the Nuggets' 112-109 clinching victory over Minnesota. He had a triple-double — 28 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists — but he missed some shots that he normally makes. His field goal percentage was only 28 percent, his lowest of the season. That won’t be good enough next round.

He’s their superstar for a reason. They need his magic from tip off to the final buzzer. The Nuggets can’t take any chances against the Suns.

Vinny Benedetto, Denver Nuggets beat writer

Answer: Jamal Murray

The Nuggets don’t function at their highest level without a locked in Jamal Murray.

The Timberwolves series tells the story. Murray’s good games resulted in Nuggets wins, while his 8-for-21 night in Game 4 played a big part in Denver’s only loss to Minnesota. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expected to be the primary defender on Devin Booker, Murray will likely start on Chris Paul. Either Booker or Paul will likely start the series guarding Murray, who elevated his play in the first round with 27.2 points 6.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

If he can prevent Paul, more of a spot-up shooter for the new-look Suns, from getting into a rhythm and punish Paul or Booker on the other end, the Nuggets will have a shot to advance to the conference finals for the second time in four years.