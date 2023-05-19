Who is the Denver Nuggets’ biggest X-Factor in Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers?

Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer

Answer: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The veteran wing kept his strong stretch of playing going in Game 1. After setting the tone in Games 5 and 6 of the Suns series, Caldwell-Pope displayed his value again on Tuesday.

Caldwell-Pope’s defensive work was a big part of D’Angelo Russell’s struggles in Game 1. The 30-year-old pressured the Lakers’ point guard the length of the court at times in Game 1, something he tried again on Russell.

Offensively, Caldwell-Pope continued to pick his spots while playing off Nikola Jokic. He scored off cuts, catch-and-shoot situations and dribble-hand-off sets in the first game against Los Angeles. Caldwell-Pope finished Game 1 as Denver’s third scorer with 21 points to go with a few rebounds and a couple of steals and assists. Russell, his primary matchup finished with eight points on 11 shots.

If the Lakers continue to guard Nikola Jokic with Rui Hachimura, a move that allows Anthony Davis to float around the rim. That leaves Aaron Gordon mostly unguarded. If Gordon is then used as an off-ball screener, look for Caldwell-Pope to get even more good looks.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

If he can make the Lakers pay for that strategy, he could ultimately be Denver’s difference-maker.

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer

Answer: Bruce Brown

The Nuggets’ quickest path to playoff elimination? A second unit that drowns on the floor with Nikola Jokic on the bench. Denver will not advance to the Finals if its bench is unable to sustain leads and prevent big runs. Bruce Brown ultimately holds the key.

It’s easy to root for a player like Brown. The former second-round draft pick out of Miami, in his fifth NBA season, has blossomed as the Nuggets’ trusted backup point guard in the playoffs. He’s asked to run the floor without the benefit of an all-world center drawing everyone’s attention. Brown was phenomenal in the Game 1 victory with 16 points, shooting 54% from the floor (6-11), with eight rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers.

Is it realistic to expect similar numbers from Brown all series? Probably not.

But he doesn’t need spectacular numbers every game for Denver to win this series. Brown just can’t be the reason the second group falls apart without Jokic. Also, don’t be surprised when coach Michael Malone opts for Brown instead of Michael Porter Jr. in some critical late-game situations. That’s enough evidence to declare Brown as the team’s ‘X-Factor’ in beating L.A.