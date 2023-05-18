Nuggets grades from Game 2 at Ball Arena:

Offense

“Grit and grind,” Jamal Murray said after. Can you hear me now? The Nuggets shooting star — “Not having been able to practice” due to an ear infection, Michael Malone said — again showed he’s one of the great postseason artists Denver sports has seen. The beauty of Murray’s 23 points (of 37) in the fourth quarter of a 108-103 win was that they came in an offensive structure built over seven years. The Nuggets are rolling thanks to a trust factor that’s been cultivated through most of a decade. And no one digs crunch time more than Murray, who’s making a bid to join the likes of Terrell Davis and Joe Sakic on Denver’s postseason pantheon.

Grade: B+

Defense

Somebody needs to say it: LeBron James has hit the wall. And that’s no knock on the face of the NBA. That’s being human. James is 38 and looked the part in bobbling a dunk attempt and whiffing on a layup in the final minute. Couple years ago, James dunks both. The Nuggets’ defense looks better than it is because James is unable to overwhelm an opponent like the good old days. He still had 22 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Bless it. In his 20th season as a pro, James is a marvel. But the Nuggets can handle an elderly version of “LBJ,” no sweat.

Grade: B

Coaching

Michael Malone was feeling it after Game 2: “The narrative wasn’t about the Nuggets. The narrative wasn’t about Nikola (Jokic). The narrative was about the Lakers and their adjustments. So you put that in your pipe and smoke it.” Puff, puff, pass. Malone’s best move as Nuggets coach was his work in building a lifetime relationship with Jokic, who is better than everyone else and had a fourth-straight triple-double (23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists). One tip: limit the cheap shots on Rui Hachimura, who hit the Nuggets with 21 points.

Grade: B+

Overall

Bring on Jack Nicholson, the Joker before Jokic was born. Bring on the courtside Kardashians. Bring on Hollywood. What a stage for Serbia and Colorado’s Joker to seal the team’s first trip to the NBA Finals — Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. If the ESPN crew is any indication, the Lakers crowd won’t take Jokic and the Nuggets seriously. But the Lakers themselves know the score, and the gap is more than a 2-0 deficit. If only the Nuggets and their fans would stop freaking out over every foul call, this has been the perfect start for a Nuggets-Lakers exorcism.

Grade: A

—Paul Klee, The Denver Gazette