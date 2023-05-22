Nuggets grades from Game 4 in Los Angeles:

Offense

The Nuggets shot under 50% from the field and under 37% from 3-point range — and it didn’t matter. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope caught fire early, Aaron Gordon finally knocked down a few 3s and Nikola Jokic hit all the big shots down the stretch that Denver needed. Close-out games are rarely as pretty as the Nuggets made it look in Game 6 against the Suns. They’re usually hard-fought battles that are defined by who gets stops in the final minutes. Speaking of defense…

Grade: B+

Defense

Is there a better way for the Nuggets to clinch their first NBA Finals berth than locking up LeBron James on the last possession of the game? Gordon and Jamal Murray combined to stop James from getting a good shot up and it’s a play Nuggets fans will likely never forget. Sure, James had 40 points in the game and looked destined to keep a clearly less talented Lakers team alive for one more game, but Denver made sure no one else would beat them. Anthony Davis had 21 points, but shot just 40% from the field and no other L.A. player scored over 20 points in the game.

Grade: A

Coaching

Michael Malone didn’t want to come back to Denver without a trophy and that’s exactly how he coached on Monday night. For the first time all postseason, the Nuggets used a 7-man rotation with just Bruce Brown and Jeff Green getting minutes off the bench and even those two played only a combined 31 minutes. All five of the Denver starters played over 39 minutes in the game, with Jokic playing 45 and Murray 43. It was certainly a risk given the quick turnaround for Game 5 should the Nuggets have lost, but give Malone credit for pulling out all the stops and now his team has over a week to rest up before the finals.

Grade: A

Overall

The Game 3 win on Saturday night was arguably the most important win in franchise history — until Monday night. It was another complete, team effort to get the job done and now this Nuggets team has officially claimed the title as the best group in franchise history — and they’re not done yet. Sure, Jokic had another triple-double and Murray and Gordon both had over 20 points, but this was another win that showed that Denver is simply the deepest and most talented team in the Western Conference. Now it’s their chance to show they’re the best team in the league.

Grade: A+