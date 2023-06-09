Tyler King’s game grades from the Denver Nuggets’ 108-95 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals:

Offense

The unstoppable Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray two-man game from Wednesday night turned into a Jokic-Murray-Aaron Gordon three-man game in Friday’s massive Game 4 win, and it was just as unstoppable. The Nuggets didn’t get the same heroics from Jokic and Murray, as the Heat clearly weren’t going to let that happen, but that opened the door for Gordon’s big night. Together, that trio scored 65 points as Denver continued to find answers for everything Miami threw at them.

Grade: B+

Defense

The Heat hadn’t scored less than 96 points in a single playoff game coming into the Finals. They’ve now had point totals of 93, 94 and 95 in the first four games of the series as the Nuggets couldn’t be playing better defense on a team that had one of the best offenses in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler finally had a good game on Friday night, but the Heat’s supporting cast disappeared on their home floor after their big win in Game 2. It’s not just Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the usual defensive aces for Denver, it’s been everyone.

Grade: A

Coaching

Michael Malone continues to push all the right buttons. He said pregame that there has been no discussion of removing the struggling Michael Porter Jr. from the starting lineup, and rightfully so, but he’s had no hesitation to play Porter fewer minutes as he’s yet to get his offense going in this series. Porter once again struggled from 3-point range in Game 4, going 0-for-3 from behind the arc, but Malone turned to Bruce Brown late and it more than paid off as Bruce delivered 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, hitting countless shots to stave off any late rally by the Heat.

Grade: A

Overall

Thirty-three days. That’s how long it’s been since the Nuggets lost a road game in these playoffs. It was Game 4 of the second round against the Suns, and aside from losing Game 2 of these NBA Finals at home, it was the only other time Denver has faced any real adversity in the playoffs. Just as they did then, the Nuggets have now rattled off two straight convincing wins, both on the road, to take a commanding, 3-1 lead in the series. How does a title-clinching win on Monday night and a parade on Wednesday sound, Denver?

Grade: A