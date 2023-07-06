Grant Golden has a name and a game that fits the Denver Nuggets.

The 6-foot-10 center said he started modeling his game after Nikola Jokic’s during his six collegiate seasons at Richmond.

“We ran a very similar offense, and a lot of the same actions,” Golden said after the Nuggets’ Summer League practice Thursday.

“It was something I was comfortable with, and, you know, I think that’s kind of why they brought me in last year to be a part of Grand Rapids. The system just kind of fits me, and I’m just trying to get better each and every day.”

In addition to recording more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his college career, Golden averaged 3.3 assists per game in his final four seasons as a Spider. After going undrafted and playing for Atlanta’s Summer League team last year, Golden signed an exhibit 10 contract that allowed him to spend preseason with the Nuggets. He was eventually waived, but landed with Denver’s G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. Golden averaged 17.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 32 games for the Gold last season. He had some stat lines that looked like a typical Jokic night, recording 26-points, 12-rebounds and 11-assists for a triple-double against Delaware and posting 31 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists against Greensboro.

Now, the Nuggets are going to get a better look at Golden’s game at Summer League.

“Really good passer, man,” Nuggets Summer League coach John Beckett said after Thursday’s practice. “He’s like a poor, poor, poor man’s Nikola. Obviously, we know how good Nikola is, but he does have some characteristics of him. The way he can catch the ball at the elbow, the way off (dribble hand offs) he can pass the ball. Sometimes he can keep it and go to the hoop. He’s skilled down on the block as well. He kind of reminds you, in the way he plays, of Nikola a little bit.”

Summer League can present a tough style of play for big men to make their mark. It’s often played at an accelerated pace with guards controlling a lot of the action. Sloppy play is to be expected given how little time there is for teams to prepare following the draft, but Golden has a plan to make it work.

“With my passing ability, that’s just something that has to show up every day,” he said. “I got to go out there and whether it’s 20 minutes or 5 minutes, I got to make the people around me better, get guys open shots, play good basketball. I think for me, if I play the right way and I’m able to do those things, that’s a good week for me.”

A good week in Las Vegas could be rewarded with a two-way roster spot. The Nuggets’ 15-man roster appears to be set after draft picks Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson signed on. But there are two or three two-way spots left to fill. DeAndre Jordan is the only other true center behind Jokic on the Nuggets’ roster, and Beckett acknowledged that having a player who even slightly resembles Jokic’s game can be a benefit to the other young players in the organization.

“Maybe when the rookies start playing with Nikola, they have a better idea of how that feels,” Beckett said.

When asked about the opportunity to earn a two-way contract at Summer League, Golden answered in a way Jokic would appreciate.

“Obviously, everybody knows what the deal is. With social media and stuff, they know how the roster’s set, but it’s not really a motivating factor for me,” Golden said. “I just want to go in there play my game, do what I do best, play basketball the right way and whatever happens, happens. That’s fine with me.”