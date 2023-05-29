Nikola Stokanic has never been prouder of his first name.

The 42-year-old moved from Serbia to the United States in the early 2000s as a student and set down roots in the Denver area as a successful small business owner. Colorado is not among the most populous states for Serbians, making up just 0.05% of all residents, per recent U.S. Census data.

But ever since a different Nikola (Jokic) moved to Denver — leading the Nuggets to their first NBA Finals appearance in history — the Serbian community here and across the globe has reason to celebrate.

Jokic is an inspiration.

“Like every other Serbian, it was like prestige when the Bulls were very dominate back in the day. Everybody followed (Michael) Jordan, of course, but especially our players,” said Stokanic, who grew up watching NBA stars from the Balkan Peninsula like Vlade Divac, Toni Kukoc and Peja Stojakovic. “Jokic is a big deal now. Everybody is following, especially Serbia, the Serbian community here in Denver, and all around nationwide.”

Steven Katich has served for more than 20 years as Honorary Consul in Colorado for the Republic of Serbia. His volunteer position aids Serbian nationals in the state who need assistance with international travel and logistics issues.

In 2018, Katich visited Serbia with a No. 15 Jokic jersey, 5XL in white, and collected signatures of people across the country; from members of Serbia’s Royal Family to local school children. Katich later gave the jersey to Jokic.

“It's absolutely a big matter of pride, especially with the kind of guy that he is,” Katich said. “He’s obviously got a great personality and he’s very outgoing. He’s a great representative for the country, that’s for sure.”

Adriana Radinovic grew up in Serbia and received a full-ride scholarship in 2009 to play tennis at Loyola Marymount University. She remained in the U.S., later relocated to Colorado and earned her MBA from CU-Denver.

Radinovic recently traveled back to the city of Belgrade — Serbia’s capital — to visit family and spoke with The Denver Gazette by phone.

“Right now, wherever I go around the city in cafes and restaurants, everybody is talking about the NBA and basketball,” Radinovic said. “You can totally see the difference (more) than ever before.”

Need proof of Joker-mania back in Serbia? Radinovic, 33, said there is currently a billboard in Belgrade of Jokic photoshopped into Michelangelo's 'Creation of Adam' painting. It's part of an advertising campaign for a Serbian energy drink called Guarana No Sleep.

The company has a line of ‘Joker’ drinks with his signature right on the can. But it seems that celebrity status hasn’t changed Jokic.

In 2016, while shopping at Whole Foods in Congress Park neighborhood, Radinovic ran into Jokic, his brothers and future wife while shopping. She asked for a photo. Jokic obliged. He clearly appreciates the love from back home, especially when it’s found right here in Denver.

“He’s just the nicest person ever,” Radinovic said. “They cracked jokes. I was the perfect height where I was under his armpit. They were all kind of laughing. The photo is really funny. … What I also love is that at all of the games, his brother and his wife are always there with his daughter. People also love Nikola because he’s very down to earth.

“Everyone is very proud to have someone like him represent Serbia.”