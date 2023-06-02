Udonis Haslem will turn 43 next Friday, making him just the fifth NBA player still active at that age. Not long after that, he hopes to hoist another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The 6-foot-7 forward is history in high tops. He has played his entire 20-year career with the Miami Heat and has announced his retirement effective at the end of the season.

But Haslem still has unfinished business. He is in his seventh NBA Finals and is attempting to win his fourth ring in the matchup against the Nuggets.

“Of course, it would be amazing to finish my career with a championship,’’ he said. “You can’t write it up any better.”

Haslem won his first title way back in 2006, when his teammates included Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning and the Heat defeated Dallas 4-2. He then won championships in 2012 and 2013 when Wade was joined on the Heat by LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Could Haslem have envisioned then that he would still be active a decade later?

“No,” he said. “I kind of figured I’d just take it one year at a time, stay in shape, work hard and let my body communicate with me, how long I can do it, and my body has been pretty solid.”

In reality, Haslem barely has played the past seven years, getting into 65 regular-season games and into just one of 67 possible playoff games. He didn't play in Thursday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, a 104-93 loss at Ball Arena. But Haslem two months ago did score 24 points in the final regular-season game of his career, albeit a meaningless affair against Orlando.

“He can actually still play even about to turn 43 years old and a 20-year stint in the league,’’ said Heat forward Kevin Love, who is 34 and in his 15th NBA season.

Haslem agrees with that. When was asked if he is like another Heat assistant coach, he bristled.

“No, because the impact that I have with these guys is because I’m not a coach,’’ said Haslem, a Miami native who was undrafted out of Florida in 2002 and played a year in France before joining the Heat. “It’s because I can practice with these guys, because I can go through the drills, because I can go through the grueling hours and understand all of that, and that’s why I have that impact.

“The reverse side of it is, if I’m not in shape, not capable of keeping up, I don’t have an impact. They don’t listen to me. I have to be able to set the tone. I have to be able to compete at a high level for these guys for them to understand or respect what I got to say.”

Haslem has been regarded as the keeper of culture on the Heat. The culture has been brought up plenty lately with Miami making the Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and doing so with seven total undrafted players on the roster.

“When you speak of Heat culture, I think it starts at the top but he’s such an extension of everybody in the organization and all about the right things and holding guys accountable,’’ Love said. “There’s a level of respect with him. … He’s such an extension of our group and our coaching staff and I only go so far as to say the front office, and he’s somebody that could easily step into that role because he’s seen it all, he’s done it all.”

Heat center Cody Zeller said Haslem regularly stays late after practices “working with the young guys.” His teammates call him “O.G.’ for “Original Gangster” or simply “Old Guy.”

When asked about winning a fourth title, Haslem said it actually would mean more for him to see teammates celebrating.

“I want it bad, but I want it for our guys that haven’t won any,’’ he said.

Haslem’s one playoff game in the past seven years came in a 121-99 walloping of Milwaukee in this season's first round on April 22. But it’s very possible he won’t move from the bench in these Finals, which was the case when the Heat lost 4-2 to the Lakers in the team’s previous Finals appearance in 2020.

In Haslem’s first five Finals, he had his moments. That included a 17-point outing when Miami clinched its first championship at Dallas in Game 6 in 2006.

Haslem’s other Finals victories with the Heat were 4-1 over Oklahoma City in 2012 and 4-3 over San Antonio in 2013. His other Finals losses were 4-2 to Dallas in 2011 and 4-1 to San Antonio in 2014.

If the Heat upset the Nuggets, Haslem would become the second-oldest player to win an NBA championship ring. The oldest was Chicago center Robert Parish, who got one for Chicago in 1997 when two months shy of his 44th birthday.

“Hopefully, we’ll deliver a championship soon thereafter,’’ Love said of what would be an appropriate 43rd birthday present for Haslem. “That would be a nice way to send him off.”