DENVER - Game 1s continue to be a good ones for Jamal Murray and the Nuggets.

Denver improved to 4-0 in the opening game of the series, all relatively comfortable wins, by beating the Heat, 104-93, on Thursday at Ball Arena. Murray has recorded at least 24 points, five rebounds and five assists in all four of Denver’s Game 1s this postseason after posting 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in Denver’s win over Miami.

“That’s a hell of a performance in your first game in the NBA Finals,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the win.

Murray scored 24 points with eight rebounds and eight assists in Denver’s first-round opener against the Timberwolves. From there, he put up 34 points in the second-round series opener against the Suns and 31 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers. He continued his string of complete performances in Denver’s final Game 1 of this postseason run, adding a steal and recording just three turnovers in 44 minutes of playing time.

“I’m not surprised that Jamal had the game that he had,” Malone said. “He got us going early, made big shots late.”

Denver’s starting point guard opened Game 1 against the Heat with eight points and scored 10 more in the second. He got going with a driving layup, a couple of cutting dunks off Nikola Jokic assists and a 14-foot fadeaway. It helped that Murray started the game being guarded by Gabe Vincent, who gave up some height and weight.

“Those are sets,” Murray said of the plays that got him going.

“If I’m not open, somebody else is open, you know what I’m saying? It’s just making reads, playing basketball.”

The days off were a bonus, as displayed by a couple of early dunks despite no running start.

“I got to show off,” Murray said tapping his surgically repaired knee, “my left leg.”

A couple of three-point plays carried the Nuggets through a lull to start the third, and Murray started the fourth quarter with 24 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds.

“Blue Arrow is one of the best guards in the league and one of the best scorers in the league,” Aaron Gordon said. “He has a way about him, he has a discipline about him that when he's locked in, when he's engaged, he's up there with the best players in the world.”

Murray had a quiet close to the third and start to the fourth, as Miami switched to a defense that had Haywood Highsmith pressuring Murray the length of the court before dropping into a 2-3 zone defense. He ended the skid with a midrange jumper that put the Nuggets up 16 midway through the fourth.

“He's shooting the ball really well, and we all want him to shoot those kind of shots. He's really good at mid-range. He's really good at threes, too,” Jokic said.

“But as long as he's -- I think the whole playoffs, he's playing really well, and creating for himself and for his teammates really nice looks.”

After ending his brief scoring slump, Murray followed with an assist to Jokic, his 10th, that put the Nuggets up 14 with few than four minutes to play. Jokic recorded 14 of Denver’s 29 assists, but Murray again showed he’s a capable playmaker alongside the star point-center.

Game 2s have been either really good or really quiet for Murray. He hung 40 on Minnesota in the first round, followed with 10 points on 15 shots in the second game against Phoenix and bounced back with a 37-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist performance in the second game of the Western Conference Finals. More important to Murray is the Nuggets’ 3-0 record in Game 2s as well, something that’s helped the Nuggets get within three wins of the franchise’s first championship.

“We just want to win a championship, doesn't matter what series. I think it's just fluent, beautiful basketball. The ball is hopping and we're just playing off each other,” Murray said.

“Just making reads on the basketball court, I think that's the beauty of what this team is. We have so many different weapons and so many different looks.”