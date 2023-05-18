Jamal Murray played the long game against the Lakers’ length.

The patience paid off in Denver’s 108-103 win in Game 2 Thursday at Ball Arena, handing the Nuggets a 2-0 series before the series shifts to Los Angeles.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s big Game 2 adjustment was starting forward Jarred Vanderbilt in place of guard Dennis Schroder. At 6-foot-8, Vanderbilt’s size advantage threw Murray off early. Denver’s starting point guard began 2 of 6 from the field and was 3 of 13 for 10 points at halftime.

“Off a shooting half like that, I normally like to reset,” Murray said. “I just kind of come back down, reset my mind, quick little meditation in my head and just come back out and focus.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said his message to Murray after the early struggles was to not let the shooting numbers impact the rest of the game.

“He was frustrated, because he wasn’t making shots that he’s accustomed to making,” Nuggets coach Malone said.

Murray finished with 37 points, 23 of which were scored in the fourth quarter. He added 10 rebounds, five rebounds and four steals. He also contested 13 shots, according to Malone, who presented him with one of the team’s chains awarded to the top defensive players.

“In the playoffs, you can’t be a specialist. Specialists don’t play in the playoffs,” Malone said. “You got to find a way to impact the game, and he did that tonight. He understands that. We all know one thing about Jamal, man, like he just has to see one go in.”

After the slow start, Murray made five straight shots to end the third and start the fourth. He got started with a simple mid-range jumper and looked to the sky in a sign of relief.

That was just the start.

“It just becomes a practice shot,” Murray said of his ability to quickly establish a rhythm. “I practice all the shots you see me make and take. … It’s just about resetting your mind. It’s all mental, in my opinion. I was able to do that again tonight.”

A step-back 3 over Davis gave the Nuggets, which trailed by as many as 11, a four-point lead with just over seven minutes to play. He also hit an impressive 3 over LeBron James.

Murray swatted a pass away, forcing a turnover, on the next possession. Bruce Brown made the most of it with a timely 3 that put the Nuggets up 7. Murray followed with his fifth 3 a minute later. Then, he came up with his fourth steal, which lead to Michael Porter Jr.’s momentum-shifting 3 that put the Nuggets up 12 with 5:32 left.

“I knew I could get there if I went for it,” Murray said.

“I just had to go for it and just jump for it. knew if I got a hand on the ball, my team was going to grab it. I just hit it out of the air and was able to go down the other way."

The Lakers quickly closed within five only for Murray to hit another midrange inside of the final three minutes. An improbable Austin Reaves 3 made it a two-point game with a minute left. Murray put away the game from the free-throw line, where he finished 9 of 10.

“He was special,” Nikola Jokic said after his 13th playoff triple-double. “He won us the game.”