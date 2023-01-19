The night was all about Nikola Jokic, but Jamal Murray managed a few accomplishments of his own.
While Jokic set the franchise record for career assists in Wednesday’s win over the Timberwolves, Murray played his first back-to-back of the season at his regular workload and made sure the celebration would not be spoiled by a loss with his clutch contributions in the third and fourth quarter.
When Aaron Gordon and Jokic got in foul trouble in the third quarter, Murray kept the Nuggets close.
“Jamal just put us on his back,” acting coach David Adelman said. “We put him in a lot of actions in pick-and-rolls. He did just enough where I felt like we’re in a good place going into the fourth quarter.”
Murray made just three of his nine shots in the first half and started the third quarter with nine points. He finished with 28 after scoring 12 in the third quarter and seven more in the fourth. With Gordon sitting for the final eight minutes of the third and Jokic joining him on the bench a minute later, Murray got going in the third quarter by using a Zeke Nnaji screen to create enough separation to hit a floater off the glass. He then drove for a couple of layups that helped the Nuggets stay within seven points to start the fourth quarter. Denver trailed by six when Jokic picked up his fourth foul with 6:51 left in the quarter.
The fourth quarter served as a short throwback to Murray’s masterful performance in the NBA’s bubble for the 2020 postseason.
“Ball was in my hands, and I was just attacking. I didn’t come down and pass it,” Murray said. “I just came down and looked to attack and didn’t defer to anybody.”
His first bucket of the fourth quarter came with 3:21 on the clock and the Nuggets down four. He worked around a Gordon screen on the left side and got to the basket for a layup. With just over two minutes left, he used a Jokic screen and immediately pulled up for a game-tying 3-pointer.
“He knows when it’s crunch time, it’s his time to go,” Jokic said. “We know that he can make shots, and he can make big plays like he did in past years. I think he’s just reading the game. He doesn’t force it.”
The look Murray shot at the Minnesota’s bench after making his second 3-pointer seemed to send a message, and the Nuggets took the lead for good a couple of possessions later when Murray made a read in the two-man game with Jokic and got into the paint for a floater. Having the ability to flip the switch is another milestone in Murray’s recovery.
“That’s just me getting back. Coming back from injury, things happen a little faster. The speed is different, so decision making is different,” Murray explained. “Just coming down and realizing time and score, the situation, just taking a deep breath and realizing there’s no time to wait, there’s no time to make everybody feel good. It’s just time to go.”
The timing of the takeover was also notable. Murray played 30 minutes Tuesday against Portland and was at his best late in the 33 minutes played against the Timberwolves. He didn’t get the full experience in his first back-to-back set of the season. The Nuggets led the Clippers by more than 40 in the third quarter of their Jan. 5 meeting, so Murray played just 21 minutes. That allowed him to play 32 minutes against Cleveland the following night.
“Game wise, I’m feeling pretty good. I still know where I’m lacking, but yeah, I feel pretty good,” Murray said after Wednesday’s game. “I feel pretty comfortable. I’m just trying to stay consistent and find my rhythm.”