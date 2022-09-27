SAN DIEGO — The soreness was a welcome sensation for Jamal Murray.

Murray participated in the Nuggets’ first practice of training camp Tuesday on the campus of the University of California San Diego and described a pretty routine start to the season. He said the intensity was good but there were a lot of turnovers as the team mixed a group of newcomers with a core group that hasn’t been whole since Murray tore his anterior cruciate ligament nearly 18 months ago. Even when he didn’t feel great, it was a step in the right direction.

“It was a two-hour practice, but I was kind of getting sore,” Murray admitted. “I’m like, ‘Man, (if) this was five, four months ago, I’d be sitting down by now.’ Even when I’m not feeling my best, I know I’m still seeing improvements in myself.”

The improvements started the first time he left his feet — albeit underwater — just a few months after surgery. He progressed from jumping off of one foot to taking off of both. There still seem to be some limitations, but Murray didn’t feel like disclosing the details.

“Maybe a few,” the 25-year-old said. “I could dive into it all day. … I don’t have time for that, but I feel good. I feel rejuvenated in a way.”

That refreshed approach was on display Tuesday. While some players heading into their seventh professional season wouldn’t be so excited about the start of training camp, Murray’s enjoying participating instead of rehabbing and watching.

“You’re kind of isolated when you’re not practicing and stuff,” Murray said. “It’s just good to be with the team.”

With the team’s regular-season opener less than a month away, there does not appear to be a set-in-stone plan for how the Nuggets will manage the loads of Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Coach Michael Malone described a “flexible plan,” that will include input from the training staff and the players involved.

“I think those guys have to have a voice in that discussion,” Malone said. “(It’s) not a dictatorship. It’s their body.”

The Nuggets coach said he also checked in with Nikola Jokic, who returned to Denver just before training camp after representing Serbia in the EuroBasket competition. Jokic told his coach he wanted to practice again tomorrow. That’s good news for Murray. Denver’s point guard and center enjoyed an organic chemistry prior to the injury, and now they’re working to get rid of any rust that surfaced in the months since they last played together.

“It’s the first day,” Murray said. “We moved a little fast mentally and physically. Once we slow things down and figure out our reads and figure out our spacing, it will be pretty natural.”

While Murray might have to deal with some soreness on the second day of training camp, it’s better than the alternative.

“I’m getting there. I’m trending in the right direction, slowly,” Murray said.

“I’m just happy to be on the court and back in the mix, not over there somewhere rehabbing, running around. I’m just happy to be finding my routine again.”