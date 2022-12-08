Third quarters in Portland continued to be a problem, but the Nuggets avoided a four-game losing streak with a strong fourth quarter capped by Jamal Murray’s heroics.
Murray hit a step-back 3 over former teammate Jerami Grant with 0.9 seconds left, giving the Nuggets a 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. The Nuggets won the fourth quarter 32-21 to snap a three-game losing streak and spoil Damian Lillard’s big night.
"I realized we had a lot of time, so I didn't have to rush my shot," Murray told the Altitude broadcast postgame. "I got to my spot and made it."
After Anfernee Simons dropped 22 points in the third quarter in the teams’ first meeting of the season at the Moda Center, a 135-110 win over the Nuggets on Oct. 24, Damian Lillard followed with 18 of his 40 points in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against Denver. Lillard followed with 14 more points in the fourth quarter, including his ninth and final 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds left.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Murray finished with 21 points, albeit on 21 shots, to go with eight assists and five rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for Denver.
The Nuggets turned it over six times in the first quarter. The Trail Blazers used those giveaways to post a 9-2 advantage in fast-break points in the period and led 36-30 to start the second. The Nuggets used a 10-0 run in the middle of the second to take a lead but trailed 64-63 at halftime. Lillard’s big third quarter helped the Trail Blazers regain a 10-point advantage to start the fourth.
A strong start to the fourth from Denver’s bench helped the Nuggets move back in front midway through the final period. The lead changed hands frequently in the final minutes, but Murray’s bucket in with less than a second to go gave the Nuggets the lead for good.
What went right: Beyond Murray’s massive shot and another big night from Jokic, Bones Hyland continued his bounce back two games after being removed for the rotation in New Orleans. He led Denver’s reserves with 13 points and added 5 rebounds and 4 assists. His plus-19 mark was the best among the Nuggets.
What went wrong: Portland didn’t need any help given Lillard’s night, but the Nuggets provided it anyway. Denver finished the game with 16 turnovers, which led to 21 Trail Blazers points, and the Nuggets also finished 15 of 22 from the free throw line.
Highlight of the night: Aaron Gordon caught Nikola Jokic’s entry pass in the post midway through the first quarter. He took a dribble toward the middle of paint before spinning back toward the baseline and dunking over Jerami Grant while drawing a foul. Gordon’s fingers slipped off the rim, leading to a crash landing on his backside, but he made his free throw for three of his 15 first-half points.
On deck: The Nuggets start a two-game homestand Saturday against the Utah Jazz.