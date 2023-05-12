PHOENIX – Nikola Jokic joked, but Jamal Murray’s illness appeared to be no laughing matter.

“This morning was crazy,” Murray said after the Nuggets’ 125-100 series-clinching win that eliminated the Suns on Thursday at Footprint Center.

While the rest of the Nuggets spent their morning at shootaround on the court of a local fitness center, Murray was in bed. He rested until the afternoon when it was time to fuel up for a game he was listed as questionable to participate in throughout the day due to a non-COVID illness. Murray maintained there was little question he would play postgame. Jokic joked that Murray’s presence on the injury report was a strategic move to trick the Suns into a false sense of security before getting serious.

“I’ve played with Jamal since he came in the league,” Jokic said. “Even when he came in, he was really like a dog. Competitive, always wanting more and always wanting to be more. I think that’s just his mindset.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone admitted there was an illness spreading through the organization and spoke to Murray’s toughness pregame while he was still iffy to play in Game 6. Murray backed up his coach’s words with 26 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Nuggets sent the favored Suns into the offseason on their home court. It might not be in the same category as Michael Jordan’s 38-point performance while battling the flu in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Jazz, but it was a gritty showing that helped the Nuggets take one more step toward the franchise's first championship.

“Jamal played through an illness tonight,” Malone said with his own voice showing signs of a lingering illness that’s spread throughout the organization. “I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Murray said he started to feel sick Monday, which means he posted 19 points, six assists and five rebounds in Tuesday’s Game 5 win while slightly ill. Thursday, he said, was the worst of it. Despite playing twice while under the weather, Murray averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.2% from the field in the second round. Those numbers helped the Nuggets return to the Western Conference finals for the second time in four seasons. After making a run to the conference finals in the 2020 bubble, Murray’s knee injury and Michael Porter Jr.’s back prevented the Nuggets from being at full strength in the last two postseasons.

After eliminating Phoenix, the Nuggets have a few days to rest and recover before starting the conference finals against either the Lakers or Warriors on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

“When we are healthy, we know what we can do,” Murray said. “We have always had the potential. We believe it. That is all we need. I don’t go into games preparing to lose. We go to win. We know what we are capable of doing.”

Jokic turned continue with his genuine appreciation for Murray’s toughness once he was done joking.

“He is just a great competitor and great partner to have in this journey,” Jokic said.

Western Conference finals schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, at Denver, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, at Denver, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 20, at L.A./Golden State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 22, at L.A./Golden State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 5: Wednesday, May 24, at Denver, 6:30 p.m., ESPN*

Game 6: Friday, May 26, at L.A./Golden State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN*

Game 7: Sunday, May 28, at Denver, 6:30 p.m., ESPN*

* - if necessary