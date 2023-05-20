LOS ANGELES - It was a tag-team performance from Denver’s two biggest stars Saturday.

Jamal Murray carried the Nuggets through the first two quarters, and Nikola Jokic, tagged in for the fourth quarter, provided the finishing move of Denver’s 119-108 win over the Lakers to take a 3-0 series lead Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

“This game was so many games within a game,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said with his team away from the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals. “The Jamal Murray first half, 30 points, played just unbelievable basketball. Nikola Jokic gets in foul trouble.”

Malone said that Jokic took control of a fourth-quarter huddle and suggested the Nuggets rely on their highly successful two-man game down the stretch.

“We had an action that was working and then just some details that can help us get open shots,” Jokic said, summing up his post-game message.

The result of Jokic’s suggestion was a 35-26 margin in the fourth quarter.

“We milked that down the stretch,” Malone said. “Coach Jokic did a great job tonight.”

The Nuggets led by as many as 14 points in the first half, thanks in large part to Murray. He made his first five shots and scored 17 of Denver’s first 32 points. Murray scored seven more points after halftime to lead all scorers with 37 points on 15 of 29 shooting, including a 5 of 11 mark from 3-point range. He grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Jokic scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter and added eight assists and seven rebounds. He only turned it over twice and combined with Murray for 14 assists against just three turnovers, leading to the Lakers’ first home loss of the postseason.

“What’s even more impressive about that is the amount of attention that Nikola and Jamal get. Those guys are being hounded everywhere,” Malone said. “Anthony Davis is just playing free safety, sitting in the paint for eight seconds at a time and showing an extra crowd.”

Jokic started the fourth quarter with nine points, a byproduct of the four fouls he picked up with more than seven minutes still left in the third quarter. Murray didn’t think Jokic struggled early. He chalked up the quieter statistical night to the fouls and another thing out of his control.

“He wasn’t really getting the ball, because I was having it,” Murray said of Jokic’s uncharacteristic start.

The rest of the Nuggets bridged the gap in the third quarter before Jokic scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. He also added eight assists, six rebounds and a steal.

“You can’t keep him down for the whole game,” Malone.

Despite the impressive tag-team performance, there won’t be any Nuggets championship belts or jewelry even with a sweep in Monday’s Game 4.

“You need 16 wins to win a championship,” Murray said. “We got five more to go.”