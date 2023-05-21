SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Jeff Green’s just trying to follow Aaron Gordon’s lead.

It hasn’t been an easy path.

Gordon has had the toughest jobs during Denver’s playoff run. It started with the Karl-Anthony Towns assignment against Minnesota, which featured stints guarding the explosive Anthony Edwards mixed in. It continued against Kevin Durant, and sometimes Devin Booker, in the second-round series against the Suns. Now, it’s LeBron James and the Lakers.

Through 14 playoff games, 11 Nuggets wins, Gordon’s been up to the task.

“He’s our rock on defense,” Green said. “It starts with him.”

It continues with Green. When Gordon needs a break from his intense assignments, Nuggets coach Michael Malone goes to Green. It hasn’t always been easy for the veteran who was drafted fifth overall in the 2007 draft, but Game 3 was a high point. It got to the point where Malone decided to close the game with Green and fellow reserve Bruce Brown on the court in the place of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Gordon as the Nuggets secured a commanding 3-0 series lead.

“It wasn’t anything against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Aaron Gordon. It’s just that that group out there was playing so well,” Malone explained.

“We’re going to close with the best group that’s playing well in the moment and will ultimately give us the best chance to win the game. Last night, I just felt the way Jeff and Bruce were playing within that five-man unit was going to give us the best chance, and it paid off.”

The Nuggets won Green’s 23-plus minutes by five points, the same number of points he scored. Three of those points came at a crucial juncture. With the Nuggets down one point with under eight minutes to play, the Lakers did to Green what they’ve done to Gordon – left him alone in the corner while double-teaming Nikola Jokic. Jokic, guarded by Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura, kicked the ball out to Bruce Brown. Brown quickly made the extra pass to Green, who swished a go-ahead 3.

“He had a huge corner 3 last night,” Malone said.

That’s the glamorous stuff. The dirty work came in the fourth quarter of a one-possession game when James raced down the court in transition with only Green standing between the legend and an open dunk. Green gave up his body and tried to take a charge. The referees called a block as James finished the layup, but it’s the type of play a 36-year-old makes when their team is on the verge of a trip to the NBA Finals. Malone credited Green’s game-plan discipline, attention to detail and familiarity with James’ game as being impactful.

“He’s a 16-year vet who’s been around the block,” Malone said. “I’m happy for him, because Jeff Green is a high-character person who’s been a tremendous influence on and off the court.”

Gordon has, rightfully, received most of the credit for holding Towns, Durant and James to less efficient scoring nights than they’re accustomed to, while Green is doing his best to make sure those players don’t get into a rhythm while he’s on the court.

“Aaron has had the tough task guarding the best player on the opponent’s team night in, night out. He’s done it throughout the season,” Green said.

“He’s doing a great job. For me, I just go out there and try to continue what he’s been doing.”