Forgive Jeff Green and Kyle Lowry if they don’t perfectly remember every game of their respective college careers. It was over 15 years ago, to be fair.

The two veterans have faced off countless times over the course of their NBA careers, but it all stems back to their days facing off in the old Big East — Green with Georgetown, Lowry with Villanova.

“I won a lot of those games,” Green said earlier this week.

“They weren't really battles. I won every game we played against them,” Lowry said with a laugh.

Well, neither is true.

In the two seasons they overlapped, Lowry and the Wildcats won two games while Green and the Hoyas won one.

Now squaring off again in the NBA Finals, it’s safe to say whichever one of them wins this time around, neither of them will forget it.

While Lowry already has a championship from his time in Toronto, Green is still searching for his first. He came up short in his only other trip to the Finals with the Cavaliers in 2018 and he’s had to overcome a lot in his career, including when a routine physical exam detected an aortic aneurysm in 2012, which caused Green to have heart surgery and miss an entire season of his prime.

But at age 36, Green is still getting the chance to contribute and is a key piece on a Nuggets team three wins away from a championship.

"Long story short, I'm proud of myself, from all the obstacles that I've been through in my career," Green said. "To be at this point, 16 years of my career, I'm happy. I'm excited. This is a blessing. It shows the hard work. Whether people want to look at it or not, with all I've been through, which everybody knows, to be at this point, being productive, giving something on a great team in the Finals, I think it's amazing."

The respect for Green in the Denver locker room runs deep, and at this point, it’s league-wide.

“Just being able to have a guy who has been in the league now 16 years, a guy I played against in college, just kind of him going through his heart stuff, just to be able to see him have this opportunity on this stage and to be able to still be playing basketball at this high level is a pretty cool story for him,” Lowry said. “You just appreciate a guy like him for all the things he's been through and is still doing it at a high level.”

Lowry is still doing at a high level as well. He’s coming off the bench now for the Heat, had 11 points and shot 3-for-6 from 3-point range as one of the few players whose shot was falling for Miami in Game 1.

Green’s Nuggets have the early edge in the series, but no matter who ends up hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy this month, there’s a lifelong friendship between the two of them that all started on a few cold winter nights in gyms on the east coast 17 years ago.

“I love Kyle to death, man,” Green said. “He's been a good friend of mine. He's somebody who is a true competitor. He brings the best out of you. He's going to guard, compete to the high level. I've been loving his game ever since college, since he got in the league, how he plays, his approach to the game. I think I have a good record against him, so I gotta keep that going.”