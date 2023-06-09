Jimmy Butler’s efforts in this postseason have been at times Herculean.

The charismatic Heat star has willed this 8-seed to a team that was nearly eliminated in the play-in tournament to a team in the NBA Finals.

In Friday night’s Game 4 in Miami, it looked like Butler had one masterful performance left in him that was going to tie the series against the Nuggets up at two games apiece. He had his best game so far against the Nuggets — 25 points on 17 shots, also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

But in the end, it just didn’t matter — because for the second straight game, the Nuggets’ other guys were a whole lot better than the Heat’s and it resulted in their third game in this series with fewer than 96 points, something Miami hadn’t had all postseason coming into the Finals.

“It's been a little bit different each game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Tonight it was probably those quick hands, either stripping us when we had advantages on drives, the kick balls that Jokic does very well, deflected passes or just some miscues. It's not like we had 25 turnovers, but whatever the turnovers were. they just led to scores that were deflating going the other way when it felt like we had an advantage.

“So it's probably a combination of some of those timely against-us turnovers and then some makeable shots that we didn't make during those stretches when the game was in the balance, when it felt like it was four, six, eight, during those moments.”

Kevin Love hit a few threes and Kyle Lowry did his typical savvy veteran stuff, but it takes more than that to win games at this stage of the playoffs.

There are plenty of players to point to because of how bad the Heat as a whole were offensively in the last two games, but the best examples of Miami’s struggles are Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent.

Those two were pretty clearly the Heat’s best players through the first two games in Denver. Adebayo was doing about as well as he could defensively against Nikola Jokic in what Spoelstra described as “the toughest cover in the league.” He did all that while shouldering a heavy load offensively and scoring at an efficient clip.

While Adebayo played solid defense against Jokic in Game 4 and was a big reason the two-time MVP didn’t have a big scoring night, Adebayo seemed tired offensively and needed 18 shots to score 20 points, only getting to the free throw line four times.

"Keep going, that's the biggest thing for me," Adebayo said." Keep forcing that, keep getting to the line, see the ball go in and live with the result."

Vincent, on the other hand, couldn’t miss in Games 1 and 2. Not only was he a series-high +22 through two games, he was 9-for-16 from 3-point range.

In the two games in Miami, Vincent went 1-for-10 from behind the arc and was a staggering -37 in his time on the floor.

While they may look like a team dead in the water after two disappointing efforts at home, if there’s any team capable of coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, it’s this Heat team.

This is still the same team that was down by three points with three minutes left in a do-or-die play-in tournament game against the Bulls just two months ago.

It’s also the same team that nearly became the first in NBA history to blow a 3-0 series lead in the playoffs.

And they know all of that.

“I told the guys, feel whatever you want to feel tonight,” Spoelstra said. “You probably shouldn't sleep tonight any amount of time. I don't think anybody will.

“We've done everything the hard way, and that's the way it's going to have to be done right now, again. It's going to be a gnarly game in Denver that is built for the competitors that we have in our locker room. By the time we are getting on that plane, all we're thinking about is, 'Get this thing back to Miami.’”