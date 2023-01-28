Joel Embiid played like he was out to prove a point.

The 76ers’ center wasn’t selected as an All-Star starter this week, but he helped his case to be the next NBA Most Valuable Player in Saturday’s nationally televised 126-119 win over the Nuggets and All-Star starter and back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic.

“I keep getting disrespected, and it’s cool,” Embiid said on ESPN after the game.

Embiid enjoyed a couple of MVP movements on the afternoon and finished the day with 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. He made 18 of 31 shots and added seven points on 10 free-throw attempts.

In the third quarter, Embiid crossed over in front of Jokic, dribbled past Jokic and threw down a reverse one-handed dunk that cut Denver’s lead to six.

Philadelphia’s center also hit the dagger. The step-back 3, his fourth triple of the game, put the 76ers up eight with 30 seconds to play.

Jokic started the fourth quarter with 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists and finished the game with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. He only attempted 12 shots, making eight, but he also had seven turnovers, one more than Embiid.

“It’s not a rivalry,” Embiid told the ESPN broadcast after the game. “I love the big fella. Two-time MVP, he’s one of the best players in the league.”

The highly anticipated matchup wasn’t a straight one-on-one showdown. After scoring eight of his points against Jokic in the first six minutes, Embiid headed to the bench. Jokic and Embiid both found success against the other team’s back up late in the first quarter and early in the second.

After halftime, 76ers coach Doc Rivers put P.J. Tucker on Jokic and allowed Embiid to float around the rim while guarding Aaron Gordon. The sturdy 6-foot-5 forward didn’t allow Jokic to exploit his height advantage, and Embiid seemed to use that extra energy on the offensive end, as he scored 28 of his points after halftime.

Jokic started Saturday as a minus-125 favorite to win a third-straight MVP award but saw his odds slip to plus-100. Embiid had the third-best odds prior to the game at plus-800 but jumped Luka Doncic and moved to plus-330 after the game.

If Jokic has any desire to make a point of his own, he’ll get that chance when Embiid and the 76ers travel to Denver for the second meeting between the league’s two best centers on March 27.

Battle of the Bigs

Saturday’s meeting was the seventh in the Jokic-Embiid series. Here’s how the first six meetings played out.

March 14, 2022: Jokic leads the Nuggets to a 114-110 win with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, while Embiid led all scorers with 34 points and added nine rebounds.

Dec. 10, 2019: Embiid leads Philadelphia to a 97-92 win with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Jokic came up a few rebounds shy of a triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists and seven boards.

Nov. 8, 2019: Jokic capped a 26-point, 10-rebound 6-assist night by hitting the go-ahead shot in the final seconds. Embiid put up 19 points and 15 rebounds but turned it over eight times before fouling out.

Feb. 8, 2019: The Nuggets got a 27-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double from Jokic, but Embiid posted 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 117-110 Philadelphia win.

March 26, 2018: A 20-point, 13-rebound performance from Embiid was more than enough in a 123-104 Philadelphia win. Jokic made just four of his 14 shots and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Dec. 30, 2016: The first matchup between the two served as a sign of things to come. While the 76ers won the initial meeting, 124-122, behind Embiid’s 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals, Jokic also showed his value with 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists.

76ers 126, Nuggets 119

What happened: Denver lost back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game losing streak in early December.

Hot starts from Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic helped the Nuggets take a 38-29 lead to the second quarter. Jamal Murray continued Denver’s hot start in the second quarter, and the Nuggets led 73-58 at halftime after making 65.9% of their shots in the first half.

The Nuggets led by 15 with 2:27 left in the third before Philadelphia closed the quarter on a 12-0 run. The 76ers made it a one-point game 30 seconds into the fourth and took their first lead since the first quarter in the middle of the fourth. Embiid was too much down the stretch, as Philadelphia won its seventh game in a row.

Denver dropped to 34-16 after losing its first game with its regular starting five since the Jan. 2 loss in Minnesota.

What went right: Porter returned to action after taking some time to be with family and made 4 of his 5 attempts from 3-point range in the first half. He finished 7 of 11 from the field with 20 points. He missed an open 3 late.

What went wrong: Philadelphia’s adjustment, putting P.J. Tucker on Jokic seemed to throw the Nuggets off. Meanwhile, the Nuggets never came up with a way to slow down Embiid. The Nuggets also failed to bother James Harden, who scored 17 points on 10 shots and recorded 13 assists without a turnover.

Highlight of the day: Embiid’s driving dunk past Jokic will be played in Philadelphia for a while.

For the Nuggets, A pair of nice passes padded Denver’s halftime lead. Jamal Murray started the sequence by slipping a pass to a cutting Jokic near the free throw line. It looked like the Nuggets center had an easy floater, but Jokic lobbed a pass to Aaron Gordon, who tipped it in with less than 10 seconds left in the second quarter and put the Nuggets up 15.

Up next: The Nuggets return to Denver to start a three-game homestand Tuesday against New Orleans.