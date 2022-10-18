Players knowing their roles within a team can be a key to success in the NBA.
With the Nuggets, players like two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon know what is expected of them on a night-to-night basis and how they can help the team win.
The newest additions in Denver are no different.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent Monte Morris and Will Barton to D.C., and Bruce Brown, who signed as a free agent, bring a versatility to the Nuggets roster that has been missing.
"I know what my role is, and I do it to 110%. It's that 3 and 'D' (role). I'm ready," Caldwell-Pope said during training camp in San Diego.
Caldwell-Pope has shot 36 percent from 3 in his career but has been better than that number the last few seasons. Last season in Washington he shot 39 percent and the prior season he shot 41 percent with the Lakers.
When the Lakers won the NBA title in 2019-20 season, Caldwell Pope was at 38.5 percent and a key part of the defense that helped beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
"That's what I do — run corner to corner, be ready to shoot and play defense," Caldwell-Pope said.
Caldwell-Pope will bring his 3-and-D skills to the starting lineup as he will be slotted next to Murray. Brown is set to come off the bench and provide a defensive boost, 3-point shooting and flexibility with the second unit.
"I felt he was probably one of the more underrated signings of the summer," coach Michael Malone said before a preseason game against the Suns. "Toughness, IQ, rebounding, defense, improved 3-point shooting, versatility on both ends of the floor, he just won our first defensive player of the game award. I thought his defense on Devin Booker was outstanding."
Brown shot a career-high 40.5 percent from behind the arc last season with the Brooklynn Nets. His defense has shined in the preseason while the Nuggets look to continue improvement on that side of the court.
"That’s why they brought me (and) KCP here, to help on defense. I think we can contribute in a huge way," Brown said.
Both players are working to find chemistry with their new teammates, especially Jokic, who has a knack for finding open shooters.
"I feel like the tough part is just trying to learn his game," Caldwell-Pope said. "He's going to find me. He's a great passer. He's a willing passer, so I just got to try to play off of him and make sure he sees me in open spots. The hardest part is just trying to figure out his game, but I'm a great shooter. That's what I do."
Brown is excited to be in Denver and will play more guard for coach Malone after playing more forward with the Nets.
"I’m great. I love being here. I’m a guard again, so I’m loving it," Brown said.