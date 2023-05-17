The only problem Nikola Jokic has with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s recent performances comes off the court.

The issue is the inevitable question that Jokic is asked about the one player on the Nuggets roster with NBA championship experience and how valuable Caldwell-Pope has been in his first season in Denver. It’s an especially popular topic given Caldwell-Pope and the Nuggets are playing against the Lakers, the team he won the title with in the 2020 bubble.

“I’ve answered this question 17 times,” Jokic said with a touch of annoyance after Caldwell-Pope produced 21 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in Denver’s 132-126 win in Game 1.

Jokic then summarized his answer from the previous 16 inquiries: “KCP is a champion. He's a winner. He knows what to do. He's a professional. He's vocal. He's tough. So, he knows what is his role, and he's doing it the best in the world.”

Caldwell-Pope was once again asked about any advantage he has playing against his former team. His issue there is LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the only holdovers still with the Lakers. Frank Vogel coached the Lakers to a championship in 2020, and Darvin Ham is in his first year as Vogel’s replacement.

“It's a whole new team from the championship team that I was on. But just knowing them guys is an advantage,” Caldwell-Pope said.

“But I love our team here. The toughness that we come out with and we play (with) throughout the game, we're going to need it throughout the series.”

The veteran wing provided a strong example of the requisite toughness late in the game. With the Nuggets up four with under three minutes to play, Anthony Davis missed a tip-in. Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Lakers forward Rui Hachimura went to the ground in an attempt to secure an important rebound. Porter was credited with the rebound, but Caldwell-Pope leaned in and fought to establish possession. Caldwell-Pope threw it ahead to Jamal Murray, who threw an alley-oop to Aaron Gordon.

The Lakers' Austin Reaves answered with a 3, making it a three-point game with two minutes to play. Caldwell-Pope provided an answer with a driving layup over Davis. That was his final statistical contribution of the night.

“That's why we went out and got a guy like that,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He's been in these situations before. He embraces this opportunity, and I think that's exactly what he's doing.”

After setting the tone with strong starts in each of Denver’s last two games against Phoenix, Caldwell-Pope came up clutch in the third quarter. He scored 12 of his points in the period, making 5 of his 7 shots which included a couple of timely 3s, which helped keep the Nuggets in the lead while the Lakers dropped 38 points in the quarter. The first two buckets Caldwell-Pope scored in the second half completed Jokic’s 12th postseason triple-double. Of Caldwell-Pope’s nine made shots, eight were assisted by Jokic. The exception was one of his third-quarter 3s, which was assisted by Bruce Brown. The chemistry between Jokic and Caldwell-Pope was obvious. Caldwell-Pope cut for a few layups, took advantage of a cross-court pass that allowed him to attack a closeout, a few dribble-hand-off plays and a pair of standard catch-and-shoot situations.

“It don't take that long,” Caldwell-Pope said of the chemistry he’s developed with Jokic. “I'm a basketball player. I adjust to whatever I need to adjust to, my teammates, whatever they need me to do. (I’ve) been playing with him for the whole season, so I feel like that's enough to have a chemistry. It didn't take a long time, just playing off him, playing off the ball, playing off Mal. I feel like I fit perfect just playing with these guys.”

Murray took a different approach to the Caldwell-Pope conversation. He wasn’t asked directly about Caldwell-Pope’s play but took the conversation there when he was asked about how long it takes to sense an opposing team’s adjustments like the Lakers did throwing multiple looks at Jokic. Murray briefly answered the original question before throwing some unprompted praise Caldwell-Pope’s way.

“I want to give a big shout to K, though.” Murray said with Caldwell-Pope seated to his right in the post-game press conference. “How old are you?”

Caldwell-Pope told Murray that he’s 30.

“Man, boy got a family, and every night, every day in practice, every game he comes out with energy, running corner to corner, guarding their best guy, (providing) energy, making shots, and he doesn't let up,” Murray continued. “He's relentless. Tonight, he just got us going. For all four quarters he was talking. He's one of the most professional teammates I've had and been able to play with.”