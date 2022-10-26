DENVER • Lessons learned from LeBron James are helping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope grow accustomed to playing alongside Nikola Jokic.

The differences in the Lakers and Nuggets stars’ athleticism, position and approach to the game are glaring, but they share some more subtle skills.

“I think Nikola and LeBron are really similar,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who was an assistant when James was in Cleveland, said before Wednesday’s game. “I know most people would say ‘Wow, that is a stretch.’ But if you get past the obvious differences and you look at their game, their ability to make everybody better, their high IQ, their unselfishness, them thinking two, three steps ahead, they do have a lot in common. So, I think for Kentavious, it’s probably made that transition a little bit easier.”

Being prepared to shoot, regardless of where the ball is, is a necessity to play with either star. Both James and Jokic have a way of getting the ball to the open man wherever he is on the court.

“They’re both great passers, so you never know when you’re going to get the ball or where it’s coming from,” Caldwell-Pope said. “My eyes are always on them.”

In the first matchup against his former team as a member of the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points on 4 of 7 shooting in a 110-99 Nuggets win. He made 3 of 5 attempts from 3-point range and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal. His night ended early, as he left the court in the final minutes of the third quarter after being injured on a fast-break layup. The team called it an ankle sprain, and he rejoined the bench before the fourth quarter started.

Caldwell-Pope’s career started in Detroit after the Pistons selected him with the eighth pick of the 2013 draft. In his third season and fourth seasons, the 6-foot-5 wing took 12.6 and 12.2 shots per game, respectively. Those remain the highest figures of his career, as he signed with the Lakers before the start of his fifth season. In the 2019-20 season, Caldwell-Pope’s field-goal attempts per game dropped to 7.3, but he helped James and the Lakers win a championship by playing a similar role to what the Nuggets are asking him to do: Hit open shots and play defense.

“He labeled himself a 3-and-D guy,” Malone said, citing the importance of Caldwell-Pope running the floor, moving without the ball, and catching and finishing.

“You’re going to be wide open. He’s going to find you. Be ready to shoot it.”

Defensively, he’s being asked to guard opposing team’s top perimeter scoring option. That’s something the Nuggets had not done at a very high level in their first four games of the season.

“Our one-on-one defense is terrible at this point,” Caldwell-Pope said. “We don’t have a lot of rim protection back there, and we’re putting our big man in a lot of trouble back there.”

The 29-year-old said his integration process is ongoing in Denver, but he seems to already have a pretty good idea where his shots are going to come from playing alongside a passer like Jokic. Entering Wednesday, Caldwell-Pope is making 4 of his 9 shots per game, including a 47.6% mark from 3-point range. If he can keep that pace, it would be his best 3-point shooting by far. He doesn’t plan on taking his eye off the ball, especially when it is in his new star teammate’s hands.

“Every time he has the ball, I’m watching him,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I know if Nikola’s passing, it’s coming (from) anywhere, and they’re going to be spectacular. I just got to be ready.”

NUGGETS 110, LAKERS 99

What Happened: Bruce Brown scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half, but the Nuggets and Lakers were tied at halftime. The Nuggets started the third quarter on a 29-11 run to take the lead for good.

What Went Right: Nikola Jokic was back to his dominant self after being slowed, in part, by foul trouble in Monday’s game at Portland. He finished one assist shy of a record-breaking triple-double with 31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. He made 12 of 17 shots and all seven of his free throws.

What Went Wrong: Jamal Murray (6-15) and Bones Hyland (2-12) suffered inefficient scoring nights for the Nuggets, and Denver failed to put another game away with their first opportunity. Denver led by 18 in the third, but the Lakers closed within seven early in the fourth.

Highlight of the Night: Murray got rewarded for running the court in the opening minutes. After Brown missed a transition layup, Aaron Gordon snatched the offensive rebound and found his trailer. Murray loaded up off two feet, cocked the ball back and threw down a one-handed dunk in front of LeBron James, who could only watch. Hyland’s behind-the-back pass to Jeff Green for a dunk is a strong second.

On Deck: The Nuggets seek a measure of revenge against the Utah Jazz, which beat Denver in the season-opener, Friday at Ball Arena.