There are three players in this second-round series between the Nuggets and Suns who have won an NBA Championship: Kevin Durant, Damion Lee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

One of those players hit big shots to lead to a big Game 2 win for Denver, and it wasn’t the person everyone would expect in Durant, a former league MVP who is already regarded as one of the greatest scorers to ever play the game.

It was Denver's Caldwell-Pope, who was acquired last offseason to help the Nuggets do what he and the Lakers did two years ago in the bubble.

“Trading for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a huge boost,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s not a knock or a shot at Will Barton and Monte Morris. Those guys were really important to the success that we had in the past, but we felt that getting a guy in KCP who’s won a championship and one of the premiere two-way players in this league — he was going to be a perfect fit in that starting lineup.”

He showed why on Monday night.

With the Nuggets trailing by three heading into the final 12 minutes, Caldwell-Pope hit a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 70 and then another to give the team its first lead since late in the first half. Denver never looked back on the way to a 97-87 win.

He had only shot one 3-pointer to that point. But in the fourth, he knocked both those key 3s down with confidence.

“Just staying focused and locked in,” Caldwell-Pope said. “The shots didn’t come til late, (it’s about) just being ready to shoot.”

Caldwell-Pope finished with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, just two days after going 3-for-8 in Game 1.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“For most players, that’s a good night,” Malone said of KCP’s Game 1 performance. “He holds himself to such a high standard. For him to go 5-of-6 from the field, 4-of-4 from 3 and grab five rebounds and have just amazing defense, I’m just so thankful that he’s a part of our group, our family. He deserves to be recognized tonight.”

But the Nuggets brought KCP to Denver for more than just clutch 3-pointers. He’s been tasked with guarding Devin Booker this series and while the Suns star had 35 points in Game 2, Caldwell-Pope helped shut down Booker in the big fourth quarter, holding him to just two made shots.

“Just a little bit more pressure, being aggressive with him and not fouling,” Caldwell-Pope said was the key. “We were the first team to get stops in that fourth quarter and build a lead.”

With the amount he preaches defense, Caldwell-Pope might as well be an extension of Malone and the rest of the coaching staff.

“He’s just real vocal in timeouts, winning or losing, just keeping everybody grounded,” Jamal Murray said. “He knows what it takes and what mental strength it takes. Being out there and being a two-way guy, basically doing everything for us, is huge and he had another big night tonight.”

It’s been said countless times that Caldwell-Pope’s championship pedigree has been a big boost to the Denver locker room this season. While that’s not always easy to quantify, it certainly was on Monday as the Nuggets took a crucial 2-0 series lead over the Suns.

What Caldwell-Pope learned from his championship run with L.A. two years ago isn’t a secret, and it’s one he keeps preaching every day to his teammates.

“I told my team early before the series, ‘Defense is going to win us this series and a championship,’” Caldwell-Pope said. “We’ve gotta continue to focus on that.”