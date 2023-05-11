Kentavious Caldwell-Pope called his shot on Sunday and swished it Thursday.

After the Suns evened the series at two games apiece on Sunday, Caldwell-Pope told reporters in the postgame locker room the Nuggets were going to eliminate the Suns and return to the conference finals. Like most of his shots in Thursday’s series-clinching 125-100 win over the Suns at Footprint Center, he was right on the money.

“Just being around these guys, man,” Caldwell-Pope answered when asked where that confidence came from in the post-game locker room. “Every day, practice, shootaround, whatever it is, I could just see it in them. The confidence is there. It’s just all about leading.

Caldwell-Pope made six of his first seven shots and scored 17 points in the first quarter. He played the entire first quarter.

“I didn’t want to take him off the floor,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s how well he was playing.”

There were a couple of highlight layups and back-to-back 3-pointers that broke the game open. The first layup was a reverse finish around Devin Booker, which he rated as more difficult than his next bucket, a physical finger roll over Kevin Durant.

“That was one of my toughest layups,” Caldwell-Pope said. "My teammates are always joking about it. If I make my layups, I’d average 20 points.”

He added four more points in the second quarter to go with four rebounds, two steals and a block in the first two quarters. He didn’t score after halftime, but the Nuggets didn’t need him to thanks to the near-perfect start. Caldwell-Pope finished 7 of 11 from the field, 2 of 5 from 3 and 6 of 6 from the line. He grabbed five rebounds and didn’t commit a turnover.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “Just a little bump on my elbow, but I’m good.”

Devin Booker, Caldwell-Pope’s defensive assignment, scored at least 27 points in each of the first five games of the series, including three games where he had 35 or more points. Thursday, he finished with 12 points on 4 of 13 shooting with a pair of turnovers.

"Devin Booker is a great player. We all understand how great of a player he is, but you can’t be afraid of greatness," Malone said. "You have to go out there and challenge greatness. I think KCP did a really good job of trying to limit Devin Booker as much as possible."

Caldwell-Pope was on the other side the last time the Nuggets were in the Western Conference finals, helping the Lakers win the 2020 championship in the NBA’s bubble. He could face his former team with a chance to help the Nuggets reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Lakers lead the Warriors 3-2 ahead of Friday’s Game 6 in Los Angeles.

“It feels great,” Caldwell-Pope said of his return to the conference finals. “It just feels a lot more energized because we’ve got the fans and stuff like that. It’s not the bubble. I’m just looking forward to getting back to the Finals.”